Notts County's faint hopes of reaching the League Two play-off places were all but ended on Tuesday night in yet another damaging defeat against Crawley Town in Stuart Maynard's early tenure at the club.

The Magpies had taken the lead when Sam Austin, on his return to the side, stabbed the ball home 20 minutes into the contest. But midway through the second half, Scott Robertson was shown his second yellow card of the night, leaving Notts to play the remainder of the encounter with 10-men.

It took just seven minutes for the hosts to equaliser through Klaidi Lolos, before Ade Adeyemo struck moments later, compounding Maynard to his fifth consecutive defeat since arriving at Meadow Lane in January.

Notts County league table

It is quite remarkable the position Notts now find themselves in the League Two table, having started the season so well under the new Swansea City manager, Luke Williams.

Upon Maynard's arrival, he inherited a squad that found themselves fifth in the table and fighting for a place in the automatic promotion positions, but their form since has been the worst by some margin in the division, with the first nine matches warranting just four points from a possible 29 - the worst form in the league at this moment in time.

League Two Table (As it stands March 13th) Team P GD Pts 17 Notts County 36 0 47 18 Swindon Town 38 -4 44 19 Doncaster Rovers 36 -14 43 20 Salford City 37 -16 40 21 Grimsby Town 36 -14 38 22 Forest Green Rovers 37 -24 33 23 Colchester United 35 -19 32 24 Sutton United 38 -29 27

In that nine-game run, Maynard did endure a difficult start, having to face Mansfield Town, Wrexham and Crewe Alexandra all in quick succession, but a damaging defeat to bottom of the table Sutton United, a side who have scored 25% of their goals against Notts this season, left them without a home win at Meadow Lane in 2024, with that run continuing after losing 2-0 to AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Scott Robertson will take the blame for Crawley defeat, but it overshadows deeper issues

When you know your manager is under pressure given recent results, Scott Robertson was needlessly sent off for two yellow cards on the night, and he will now miss the Magpies away trip to Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

It's yet another frustrating loss, having seen the 22-year-old start life well at Meadow Lane, but showing that inexperience at helping his team and knowing when to control your emotions during a tightly battled game, will ultimately come with match practice and sharpness.

The midfielder will be blamed for the Magpies' capitulation in five second half minutes at the Checkatrade.com Stadium, but it was difficult to see any other result given the match statistics on the night.

Despite being the second top scorers in the division, Notts are almost the side who have conceded the most goals this term, and they could have let in more if it wasn't for an inspired performance from Sam Slocombe. The 35-year-old made 12 saves on the night, producing one of his finest displays for the Magpies.

Maynard's side conceded 31 shots on goal, most of which came when they had 11 men on the pitch. They were unable to close down Crawley, and once Robertson's sending off was confirmed, it was inevitable the trend of what had transpired would continue and the home side would eventually get their goal.

But the Scottish midfielder's dismissal also prompted the Notts coach to make a defensive change to try and see out the lead, but substituted both Jodi Jones and Dan Crowley, two of his best attacking outlets, for Charlie Colkett and Tobi Adebayo. You can understand Maynard's approach to putting players on the pitch who give you everything out of possession.

But neither of these players had featured for a sustained period of time. Adebayo has been reduced to substitute appearances, playing just one minute in their 5-5 draw with Grimsby Town before Maynard's arrival, while Colkett is yet to play a minute following his arrival from Crewe Alexandra.

The red card will overshadow the deeper problems that lie within the current playing squad at Meadow Lane, and it will be interesting to see whether Maynard is given the summer to sort those problems out, or if the club's slide down the League Two table could cut his first full-time managerial stint to and end earlier than anticipated.