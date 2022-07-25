Overseas outfit plotting swoop for Barnsley player

Former Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael wants to raid his former club to sign Callum Styles for Turkish giants Besiktas, according to Fotomac.

Ismael, who led the Tykes to the Championship play-offs in the 2020-21 season, has headed to Turkey this summer after his move to West Bromwich Albion last year ended with him being sacked this past February.

The Frenchman has now travelled all the way across Europe to join Besiktas, taking Adam Murray along with him, and it appears that he also wants to give Styles a new home following Barnsley’s relegation to League One.

25 questions about Barnsley’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED 1887 1897

The 22-year-old has already been linked with a move away from Oakwell recently, with Greek champions Olympiacos reportedly considering a move for his services.

However, Besiktas are now in the running for the newly-capped Hungarian international, who was a regular at left wing-back in Ismael’s system over a year ago but for the most part last season featured in his more natural position of midfield.

An offer of €2.5 million is set to be made this week for Styles, per Fotomac, who Ismael wants as a replacement for Rangers-bound Ridvan Yilmaz.

Styles is out of contract at Oakwell next summer, having made 121 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Verdict

The Barnsley hierarchy did suggest that there could be some high-profile exits from the club this summer, with Callum Brittain, Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris already departing.

And for international footballers like Styles and Michal Helik, their chances of featuring for their national sides regularly will not be helped if they remain in the third tier of English football.

A potential move to Besiktas would put Styles in a far more competitive league with better quality, and we already know that he’s a real favourite of Valerien Ismael.

Barnsley will no doubt let Styles leave, but like all players it will have to be for the right price, and the aforementioned €2.5 million may not be enough.