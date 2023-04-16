Turkish giants Besiktas are set to target Burnley forward Wout Weghorst once again this summer, when his current loan spell at Manchester United comes to an end.

Last summer, the Turkish club signed the Dutch forward on a season-long loan deal. However, this was cut short when Man Utd showed an interest in his services during the January transfer window.

Despite leaving them mid-season, it appears they are keen to have Weghorst back, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Nixon reports that other Turkish sides are also interested.

What is Burnley's Wout Weghorst stance?

When his loan spell at Man Utd ends, currently, Weghorst will return to Turf Moor. However, it is unlikely that his future lays at the club, even despite their promotion to the Premier League.

When the Clarets were in the top flight last time, it just did not work for Weghorst and another move away seems likely this summer.

As per Nixon, Burnley would prefer a permanent sale this time around, though, rather than another loan deal, so as to increase their transfer funds ahead of what is likely to be another busy summer.

Nixon speculates, though, that ultimately, a loan deal back to Besiktas may be the outcome.

How did Weghorst get on at Besiktas?

It is perhaps no surprise that the Turkish club are keen on bringing him back to the club given how well he did during his short stint there.

During his time at Besiktas, in all competitions, Weghorst netted a very respectable nine goals in 18 matches, as well as providing four assists for his teammates.

Those are not numbers to be scoffed at, and had he remained in Turkey for the full campaign, the forward could well have been looking at the 20 goal mark for goals, and double figures for assists at his previous rate.

Will Man United sign Wout Weghorst permanently?

Given Weghort is on loan at Man Utd, there is always the chance that he could sign for the Red Devils permanently this summer.

United boss Erik ten Hag has previously said on the issue, when asked if Weghorst had the chance of becoming a permanent United player, via LancsLive: "Of course,"

"I think he is doing a lot of elements of football really well.

"He is doing a really good job for us in pressing, so he is the leader of the process in pressing.

"He starts the press and he is very good in the backward pressing. He is taking other positions and his link-up play, he is doing really well. He creates movements and makes good movements. He is also good in the set plays.

"He is really a contribution to the performance of this team and this team after Christmas, we played 25 games and we lost two games. So you can see and he played nearly almost all those games. He was really a part of that success.”

Nixon claims, though, that United are unlikely to do a further deal for the forward.