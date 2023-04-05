It would be entirely fair to say that Milot Rashica's time at Norwich City did not quite go to plan.

Joining the club for a reported £9.4 million following the Canaries promotion to the Premier League in 2021, he, like many of his teammates, failed to have much of an impact as the club were relegated back to the Championship.

Indeed, despite showing plenty of ability in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, bagging plenty of goals and assists, he failed to carry this over to the English top flight, scoring just once and assisting on only two occasions in the Premier League.

When did Galatasary first become interested in Milot Rashica?

Following Norwich's relegation, the club took the decision to loan out Rashica, with Turkish side Galatasaray eventually being the place he ended up at.

So far this campaign, he has featured 21 times for the club, scoring four goals and registering four assists during those matches.

A report last week suggested that they were keen on making his loan switch permanent this summer, and now reports suggest things may be even further down the line.

What is the latest on Milot Rashica's future?

The very latest on Rashica's future comes courtesy of Turkish outlet Sabah Newspaper, via NTVSpor.

Their report claims that Galatasaray have started negotiations to make the 26-year-old's stay at the club permanent.

Indeed, the suggestion from the report is that the Turkish side are willing to pay five million Euro for Rashica's signature, with the outlet claiming that this falls well short of Norwich City's 11 million Euro valuation, which they are said to find unrealistic.

Will Galatasaray sign Rashica permanently?

Only time will tell whether or not a deal for Milot Rashica can be agreed between the two sides.

What we do know, if this latest update is accurate, is that there is willingness from both sides to do a deal. However, at present, the Turkish club are clearly short of Norwich's valuation with what they are prepared to offer.

There is still plenty of time to negotiate this heading into and during the summer, though, and it may be that both sides end up having to compromise if they want to secure an agreement.

Galatasaray certainly seem keen to take the 26-year-old permanently, and Norwich will surely want to recoup the transfer fee that they paid for him back in 2021.

It will certainly be interesting to follow updates on this one in the coming weeks and months.