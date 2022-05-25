Overseas club set to make transfer move for Blackburn Rovers player

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis is the subject of transfer interest from Greek Super League side Panetolikos, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Panetolikos, who finished fifth out of eight teams in the relegation section of Greece’s top flight, want to bring Stergiakis back to his home country after two years at Rovers.

Stergiakis was plying his trade for Bulgarian outfit Slavia Sofia before being picked up by Rovers two years ago, signing a three-year contract with the Lancashire side as competition for Thomas Kaminski.

It’s not quite worked out for the 23-year-old though, who has seen the Belgian rarely unable to play and when he has been absent, Aynsley Pears has been preferred instead to deputise.

The only action Stergiakis has seen for Rovers has been with the club’s development squad in the under-23’s Premier League, playing nine times during the 2020-21 campaign and a further seven times this past season.

With one year remaining on his deal at Blackburn, Stergiakis looks set for the exit door when Panetolikos firm up their interest with an offer.

The Verdict

Despite being just 23 years old, which is relatively young for a goalkeeper, Stergiakis would be no great loss to Rovers.

Thomas Kaminski is going to be the club’s number one for years to come after penning a new contract earlier this year, so whoever is the Belgian’s back-ups are going to have a long wait to get their chance.

Stergiakis can’t let his career stall forever though, and a move back to his home nation may be the best option.

Rovers fans will likely never get to see what Stergiakis could have potentially offered for the club, but he will no doubt depart with the club’s best wishes when he does secure a move.