Overseas club pondering transfer decision regarding Watford player

Watford forward Kwadwo Baah could have his loan deal with German outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf cut short due to a lack of game-time, according to the Rheinische Post.

The Hornets snapped Baah up from now League Two Rochdale in the summer of 2021 – just months after a potential move to Premier League champions Manchester City collapsed – with a fee of £125,000 paid to Dale for the winger’s services.

Baah failed to make an appearance in either the league or any cup competitions for Watford’s senior side last season though, and like many of the club’s youngsters have done in recent years, the 19-year-old went out on loan to Dusseldorf with the chance of first-team football at a level equivalent to the second tier of England.

Things aren’t going so well for the German under-19 international though, having appeared just six times in the league and none of those have been from the start – he’s even had to drop into Dusseldorf’s second team to get his only 90 minutes of the campaign in the Regionalliga West division.

And because of his lack of appearances, Dusseldorf are considering trying to cancel Baah’s loan so he can go and develop elsewhere – whether that is with Watford or another club.

The Verdict

Baah was quite clearly highly thought-of by scouts of top flight clubs to almost move to Manchester City, but in the end it was Watford who took advantage of that breakdown to add him to their squad of young talents.

Unlike a player like Yaser Asprilla though, who has come in and thrived in a first-team environment, things haven’t gone quite the same way for Baah.

He showed some exciting signs at Rochdale in League One, but the 2. Bundesliga is a bit of a different level, and it appears that the Dusseldorf head coach does not believe Baah is currently up to it.

It will be a good experience for Baah to be part of a squad in the nation he has featured for as a youth player, but he could perhaps now slot into an EFL lower league side for the second half of the season if Watford decide to recall.