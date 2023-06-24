Following the Southampton's relegation to the Championship, it is to be expected that many clubs will circle around the club in order to pick off their best talent.

Indeed, that or try to get themselves a bargain in the transfer market.

With that said, one player that could be set to depart St. Mary's is Brazilian defender Lyanco.

Latest Southampton transfer news

That could be the case if recent reports prove accurate, with an overseas club reported to have made a move for the Brazilian central defender.

That is according to UOL, via SportWitness, who report that Turkish giants Besiktas have made an offer for the 26-year-old.

According to the report, the bid is said to be well under what the Saints value Lyanco at.

Having said that, the report does not state what the club's official valuation of Lyanco, is, either.

Which clubs want to sign Lyanco?

The same Brazilian media outlet UOL have also reported that Vasco De Gama are interested in taking Lyanco back to his native Brazil in an initial loan deal, with an option of a permanent transfer based on if the club are able to avoid relegation from the Brazilian Serie A.

However, due to Besiktas showing an interest in the centre-back on a solely permanent deal, a move to Istanbul is what is said to be most likely for the 26-year-old.

The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell also recently revealed that Corinthians are keen, also.

How did Lyanco perform for Southampton in the Premier League?

In his two seasons at St Mary's, Lyanco has made 36 appearances in the league for the Saints and 48 in all competitions. Last season he found himself part of the second-worst defence in the league, shipping 73 goals - a record only beaten by fellow relegated side Leeds United.

In that period, he featured 30 times last season in the Premier League and scored once in a 4-3 defeat away to Nottingham Forest on May 8th.

Does Lyanco have a future at Southampton?

As is the case with any relegated club, there is a lot of change across the upcoming pre-season.

Lyanco, much like fellow centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap will want to play at a higher standard than the Championship and his estimated low valuation certainly makes it easier for clubs to purchase his signature on the cheap.

Whilst this could see another player in the spine of the starting eleven depart, re-investing the money into a new recruit could be a good solution for the Saints as they begin life under Russell Martin.