Overseas club mulling over potential transfer move for Burnley summer signing

England legend Wayne Rooney has his D.C. United scouts watching Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to The Sun.

The fleet-footed Belgian wide man only arrived at Turf Moor over the summer during Vincent Kompany’s rebuild of the Clarets squad, but he has been impressing despite not always featuring from the start.

Having started just four times out of his 15 appearances, Benson’s impact has still been telling with three goals and three assists in the Championship, and that has caught the eye of Rooney across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Sun’s report claims that Rooney sent scout Pete Shuttleworth to watch Benson in action against Norwich City last week, in which the 25-year-old put in the cross that was handballed by Grant Hanley and subsequently won the match-winning penalty for the Clarets.

It would not be the first time that Rooney had tried to make a transfer move for a Championship talent, with his D.C. United side heavily linked with Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo over the summer before they signed Christian Benteke.

The Verdict

Despite barely starting matches for Burnley, Benson’s impact has been significant since his arrival from Royal Antwerp.

Vincent Kompany has seemingly got the best out of the dynamic winger by utilising him against tired defenders, and that is potentially where he could stay if he continues to impress.

The threat of a move from D.C. United though, where he could start more games and potentially earn more money, is concerning though.

It does seem unlikely that Benson would move on after a few months, but MLS clubs have quite a bit of money and the fact D.C. United had set aside the best part of $5 million for Adebayo a few months ago suggests that they have the clout to try and tempt Burnley.