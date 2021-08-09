‘Overrated’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans deliver verdict on individual after key moment in Coventry clash

Nottingham Forest fell to an opening day defeat against Coventry City yesterday after Kyle McFadzean scored an injury time winner for the hosts.

Chris Hughton’s side had gone ahead after Lyle Taylor finished well following excellent work from Brennan Johnson and it appeared they would hold on for three points.

However, the Sky Blues equalised with just over ten minutes to play before their captain scrambled home the winner with one of the last kicks of the game.

And, it was a moment that Forest keeper Brice Samba won’t want to remember. Whilst he made a smart save initially, the stopper got a firm hand to McFadzean’s strike but couldn’t keep it out.

Unsurprisingly, that became a talking point among the Forest support after the game, with some critical of the keeper, whilst others felt he couldn’t do much about it.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Is Samba really anygood? Or have we all been fooled into thinking he’s class as he looks confident? #nffc — Chris Walsh (@walshynffc) August 8, 2021

Been fooled! I’ve been saying for ages (with many swipes at me) that he’s overrated. Best keeper in the league at flapping and missing shots straight at him. Some stats nerd will quote how his stats are brilliant. Game of opinions, mine is get rid ASAP. Enter Horvarh 👏👏 — NFFC only (@Rich_NFFC) August 8, 2021

Jesus come in pal. It’s 2 goals from point blank range. He’s pulled off a great save and they’ve scored the rebound. We could have much worse than him. — Pat O'Hara (@PatoharaPat) August 8, 2021

Should samba save that? #nffc or am I to harsh — Nick Briggs 🌳 (@NickBriggsNFFC) August 8, 2021

Unlucky with it I thought — paul gilbert (@giz_nffc) August 8, 2021

V poor that from Samba #nffc — craig featherstone (@f3athers) August 8, 2021