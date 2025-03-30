This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sam Allardyce's Bolton Wanderers side were a popular staple of the Premier League during the early 2000's, with a litany of off-the-cuff mavericks and high-profile continental superstars making their way to the North West.

Between the 2003/2004 campaign and 2007/08, which proved Allardyce's last before departing for Newcastle United, Bolton recorded four successive top-half finishes and twice competed in the UEFA Cup, now the UEFA Europa League.

It's little surprise that Bolton were so successful considering the riches of talent Allardyce was able to call upon. During that era, the likes of Nicolas Anelka, Fernando Hierro, Youri Djokaereff and Jay-Jay Okocha all famously turned out for the Trotters and helped the club venture into Europe.

Bolton, who have not played Premier League football since 2012, are still fondly remembered as a leading light of the 'streets won't forget genre', and the same naturally applies to several members of Allardyce's squad during his time in charge.

One of those players is Jussi Jääskeläinen, who kept goal for Bolton during a legendary 15-year stay and racked up 521 appearances.

Jussi Jääskeläinen's Bolton Wanderers career, via Transfermarkt Years Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded 1997-2012 521 143 696

Widely regarded as a Bolton legend, few could have a bad word to say about the former Finnish shot-stopper - but it has been debated whether he was overrated by the Trotters faithful.

"Overrated" claim made on Bolton Wanderers icon Jussi Jääskeläinen

FLW asked our Bolton fan pundit, Liam O'Meara, to reveal one unpopular opinion he holds about his club. Liam dropped a big claim on Jääskeläinen, who he believes was overrated due to being held in a "world-class" regard by supporters.

There is no denying that Jääskeläinen was a top-quality goalkeeper in the Premier League, which Liam has not played down either, but world-class could be pushing it somewhat if that is indeed an opinion taken up among Bolton fans.

"I would probably say that Jussi Jääskeläinen was always overrated," Liam told FLW.

"I think he had a very good first couple of years in the Premier League and then kind of always kept that level. He never reached the same levels again after his first two years.

"He was a very good goalkeeper, but I think he's seen in Bolton as somebody who potentially touched world-class at points and I just don't think that was ever the level he hit.

"I think he had a fraud game in terms of top corners. So yeah, that's always the one that comes up whenever I'm talking about it."

Jussi Jääskeläinen's career after leaving Bolton Wanderers

Jääskeläinen left Bolton in the wake of their relegation to the Championship in 2012, reuniting with Allardyce at West Ham United.

Then already aged 37, Jääskeläinen enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in East London and featured in each top-flight fixture for the Hammers.

However, he was in and out of the team in the 2013/14 season and played just twice the year after before leaving the club.

He then joined Wigan Athletic in League One and spent two mixed seasons with the Latics. After that, Jääskeläinen had a brief spell with ATK - then of the Indian Super League - before hanging up his gloves for good in 2018.