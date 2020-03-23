‘Overpaid’, ‘Patchy’ – Plenty of West Brom fans discuss key player’s season

West Bromwich Albion have had a very good campaign so far, and find themselves sitting in second place in the Championship.

The Baggies are six points clear of third place, and any side that is competing for promotion to the Premier League often has a good goalkeeper at their disposal.

Slaven Bilic’s keeper is Sam Johnstone and the former Manchester United player has been a consistent in the side, playing every single game of the Championship season.

At the start of the campaign, Johnstone made a couple of mistakes that made supporters question his ability to be number one for the foreseeable future, but since has stepped-up and continued to earn his spot in Bilic’s side.

Considering where West Brom are in the division, they have only managed to keep 10 clean sheets this season which see’s Johnstone sit in 10th place in the clean sheet table.

Football League World asked Facebook group, The Real West Brom Fanzone, to describe the keeper’s season in just one word.

Here are the replies…

Can you get 100% in this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of the 18/19 season? Harvey Barnes Matt Phillips Jay Rodriguez Hal Robson-Kanu

Tom Lohmus: Steady.

Steve Morgan: Average.

Darren Bedworth: Indifferent.

Darran Matthew Hornby: Overpaid.

Thomas Badhams: Improving.

Paul Brown: Good.

Ian Paul: Lucky.

Darren Willis: Better.

John Russell: Patchy.

Sam Rowbottom: Quality.

Johnno Jonjon: Unfinished.

Sara Guest: Clown.