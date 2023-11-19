Highlights Ipswich Town's strong attack has been their most effective weapon in the Championship, with the team scoring the most goals in the league so far.

Leif Davis has been impressive on the attacking end, registering seven assists in just 15 league appearances.

The midfield duo of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo has been underrated but crucial to Ipswich Town's success, providing defensive stability and allowing the attacking players to thrive.

Despite finishing second in the League One table last season behind Plymouth Argyle, some pundits were tipping Ipswich Town to win back-to-back promotions before a ball had even been kicked in the 2023-24 campaign.

Some of those were being ridiculed by neutrals, but perhaps they won't be being ridiculed right now after seeing how the Tractor Boys have been playing.

Their momentum has carried on since last season, where they scored 101 goals on the way to automatic promotion from the third tier, and their attack has definitely been their most effective weapon in the Championship too.

Town are the top scorers in the league after 16 matches by a clear seven goals, with the likes of Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst all chipping in with vital and important strikes.

Leif Davis is another player who is impressing on the attacking end of play, with the left-back registering seven assists in just 15 league appearances, but there is still improvement to be made in defence, with Ipswich conceding a few too many goals which won't please head coach Kieran McKenna too much.

There has, however, been an underrated factor in their fantastic run of form in the Championship, and that is the midfield duo of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo.

Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo's partnership in numbers

The Morsy and Luongo partnership came into effect at the start of 2023 when Ipswich swooped to sign the latter, who had appeared for the club on loan in 2012 and 11 years later, he returned to the Suffolk outfit.

Luongo's first start came in early March and it also came in the engine room alongside the Egypt international, and the new signing contributed heavily to a 35 points picked up out a possible 39 between then and the end of the season.

And despite the signing of Jack Taylor from Peterborough United over the summer to bolster the engine room, the experience of Morsy and Luongo has been favoured more often than not, with the pair starting together for 13 of Ipswich's 16 matches this season.

Both have been on the scoresheet, but it's more what they do on the defensive end of things that helps the team and allows the more attacking outlets the freedom to be successful in the final third.

Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy's Ipswich Town Championship Stats 2023-24 Massimo Luongo Sam Morsy Appearances 16 15 Goals 1 1 xG 1.25 0.37 Assists 0 2 xA 1.35 1.45 Yellow Cards 3 7 Red Cards 0 0 Shots Per Game 1 0.5 Pass Success 84% 85% Tackles Per Game 2.7 2.7 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 0.8 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 1.3 Dribbles Per Game 0.6 0.2 Stats Correct As Of November 18, 2023

Both players rank in the top 10 of the Championship when it comes to tackles per game, averaging out at 2.7 as per WhoScored, and when it comes to their individual numbers, Luongo and Morsy come third and sixth respectively - Luongo has totalled 43 whilst Morsy has two less with 41.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That just shows how pivotal the international duo are when it comes to winning the midfield battle for the Tractor Boys, but they will be happy to keep going under the radar for a while longer.

Is there a better defensive midfield duo in the Championship than Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy?

With some of the top second tier sides playing single pivot defensive midfielders and not a duo, it's hard to truly rank many pairings in the league.

The closest that you could possibly judge is that of Leeds United's, where Wales international Ethan Ampadu plays alongside either Glen Kamara or teenager Archie Gray, and that is probably a more stylish pairing than Morsy and Luongo.

Gray and Ampadu also rank pretty highly on tackles this season too, so they are the duo that you can perhaps rank either equal or above Ipswich's pair of terriers, and the Leeds men are also much younger than their competitors too.

But when it comes to value for money and where they are in the table, it's hard to argue about Morsy and Luongo's importance and effectiveness as a pairing in the middle of the park - and they will continue to want to let others get the plaudits, so they can go about doing what they do best.