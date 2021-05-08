‘Overhaul this lot’, ‘Get this deal done’ – These Derby fans respond as Erik Alonso tweets following Sheffield Wednesday clash

Derby County survived by the skin of their teeth in the Championship relegation battle after a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

In what was an incredible topsy-turvy encounter, the Rams turned a 1-0 deficit on its head early in the second half, only to find themselves 3-2 behind to the Owls on 69 minutes.

A Martyn Waghorn penalty though with 10 minutes to go was enough to secure their place in the second tier for the 2021/22 campaign as events in South Wales saw Rotherham relegated to League One.

The Millers were leading against Cardiff City for most of their encounter, however a late Marlon Pack effort saw the game finish 1-1 and it meant two South Yorkshire clubs would be dropping into League One.

There was jubilation at full time from Wayne Rooney and his players, who had been on a horrific run of form in the last couple of months, but if there was one person not connected to the club – yet – that was beaming it was Erik Alonso.

The Spanish businessman is on the verge of becoming the club’s new owner as he awaits EFL approval on his takeover – even though he had to go on talkSPORT this week to deny claims that he was trying to renegotiate the deal.

It’s still very much on though and Alonso took to Twitter to post a message congratulating the club on their survival, and fans are hoping that the Spaniard really is the man to take the club to the next level and they’ve been tweeting in response to him ahead of the deal being done.

New manager. New players. Lets give next season a good go. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) May 8, 2021

All the best Erik, now get that takeover sorted! You’ve seen what Wayne can do to these players, let’s back him and try just build on the current team. 🔥🔥🐏🐏 — Harry (@HSax_98) May 8, 2021

Please help us get back to being a respectable club that stays out of the papers. no more lampardsDerby, no more rooneysDerby, no more of mels way. Let's be Derby County FC only. — Chris Moore (@ChrisMo42802313) May 8, 2021

Now Erik, please put your money where your mouth is, bring some positivity and much needed financial investment into the squad. Back Rooney to the hilt and we'll be back at the top end of the table💪😁COYRs 🐏🐏🐏🐏 — Stu Murden (@stumurden) May 8, 2021

Get this takeover done. Never wanna be in this position ever again.🐏🙏 — Danny (@county4ever) May 8, 2021

Right, let’s get this deal done now. And please, no dodgy stuff. You can see what this club means to a lot of people. 🖤🐏🤍 — (((Ian Cluroe))) (@IDCluroe) May 8, 2021

Just hope you give this club what they deserve man…. that’s all we ask…. Listen to @Mwaghorn_9 after game interview 👍 — Cranky Gamers UK (@tozol) May 8, 2021

We deserve to be competing in premiership Erik. Get it done. Great club — Barry O'Leary (@barryoleay61) May 8, 2021

Overhaul this lot please, or it will be the same next season — joe card (@dracaj65) May 8, 2021

Get yer wallet out! — Not 'THE' Les Green 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lesgreen66) May 8, 2021

Time to talk the talk 🐏 — Brett (@derbyram76) May 8, 2021