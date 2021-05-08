Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Overhaul this lot’, ‘Get this deal done’ – These Derby fans respond as Erik Alonso tweets following Sheffield Wednesday clash

Derby County survived by the skin of their teeth in the Championship relegation battle after a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

In what was an incredible topsy-turvy encounter, the Rams turned a 1-0 deficit on its head early in the second half, only to find themselves 3-2 behind to the Owls on 69 minutes.

A Martyn Waghorn penalty though with 10 minutes to go was enough to secure their place in the second tier for the 2021/22 campaign as events in South Wales saw Rotherham relegated to League One.

The Millers were leading against Cardiff City for most of their encounter, however a late Marlon Pack effort saw the game finish 1-1 and it meant two South Yorkshire clubs would be dropping into League One.

There was jubilation at full time from Wayne Rooney and his players, who had been on a horrific run of form in the last couple of months, but if there was one person not connected to the club – yet – that was beaming it was Erik Alonso.

The Spanish businessman is on the verge of becoming the club’s new owner as he awaits EFL approval on his takeover – even though he had to go on talkSPORT this week to deny claims that he was trying to renegotiate the deal.

It’s still very much on though and Alonso took to Twitter to post a message congratulating the club on their survival, and fans are hoping that the Spaniard really is the man to take the club to the next level and they’ve been tweeting in response to him ahead of the deal being done.


