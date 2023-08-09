Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hopeful that the club will make a decision on a new striker in the next few days.

With injuries and loan returns, Sunderland currently only has one out-and-out striker in their squad.

The Black Cats' lack of strikers has already had an impact on their performance, losing their first Championship match and their Carabao Cup tie.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has backed the Championship club to "make the right decision" in their search for a new striker but has made it clear he is hoping for action "over the next few days".

With Ross Stewart sidelined due to injury and Joe Gelhardt back at Leeds United, 19-year-old Luis Hemir is currently the only out-and-out number nine in Mowbray's senior squad.

Sunderland v Crewe

The Black Cats boss was forced to go without a recognised striker for last night's Carabao Cup first round tie against League Two side Crewe Alexandra - with Alex Pritchard and Abdoullah Ba starting in the central attacking positions.

Luke Offord opened the scoring in the first minute of first half stoppage time and though Chris Rigg levelled in the second half, Sunderland were knocked out on penalties at the Stadium of Light.

It's hardly been an ideal start to the season for the Wearsiders, who fell to a 2-1 defeat in their Championship opener against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday.

Tony Mowbray's transfer prediction

Mowbray was late to arrive at the post-match press conference last night, having had a meeting with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman about the current striker situation.

He told the Sunderland Echo that he was optimistic things would change soon.

“We’ve been talking about strikers and recruitment, and hopefully that will change over the next few days," said the Black Cats boss.

"We need to try to put some players into the football club if we can.

“We are discussing things. There’s always options, and the recruitment department have done an amazing job over the last few years at this football club. The options are laid out. Some are pretty expensive, some are pretty doable, and some are stretching us to where we don’t really want to go to at this minute.

“What do we do? The club will make the right decision, I’m sure. We need to back Stuart Harvey. He works extraordinarily hard, and he’s given us the options. We’ll sit there with Kristjaan, and with Veno [Mark Venus] and the two Mikes, Proctor and Dodds, and the goalkeeping coach, and we’re discussing the next option, really.

“Are we going to bring one in? Is he the right one? You need to get the right one, but you might have to wait for the right one, so are we going to go weeks and weeks, and then it falls through?

“I think the best thing is to get one in the building now. Then let’s work with him.

“I’m not sure we’re in the market to get the finished article. I think we’re in the market to sign young footballers that all need polishing up, so I don’t think we’ll be getting the finished article, but still, let’s get one more in the building and get to work.”

Who do Sunderland play next?

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End, who started with a draw away at Bristol City last weekend.