‘Over the moon’ – Returning Leeds United man reveals joy ahead of Blackburn clash

Leeds United’s Jamie Shackleton has revealed his joy at overcoming his recent bout with injury.

The 20-year-old has missed the most part of this season with a persistent hamstring injury, but now as Leeds prepare for the final six games of the season – starting with a trip to Blackburn Rovers today – Shackleton has revealed that he’s ready to join the fray, and help Leeds across the line.

Speaking to Yorkshire Evening Post, Shackleton revealed his frustrations at having watch his teammates from the sidelines this season:

“It’s been a frustrating one missing three or four months in the middle of the season. It’s been a bit stop start on a personal note for me but these things happen and you have got to get on with it. I am just happy now that I am back fully fit and can give 100 per cent.

"Being out was frustrating and tough to deal with. You can't change it, all you can do once it's happened is just go again and make sure it's right the next time." The Leeds-born Shackleton made his debut for the club last season. He made a handful of appearances leading up to the play-off semi-finals against Derby County – which he was involved in – and was used in the first-half of this season too.

“I am over the moon to be feeling fit and strong again,” he continued, and when asked whether he thinks he’ll start for Leeds in any of the remaining fixtures, he said: “You never know what is going to happen with the schedule being as busy as it is. Little niggles are more likely so the players on the bench and waiting their chance have to be ready and I think all the lads are in good shape and ready to do so.” An England U20 international, Shackleton has impressed those Leeds fans who’ve seen him in action. A favourite of Bielsa’s too, Shackleton could yet play an important role in seeing Leeds United across the line this season. The verdict Leeds have plenty of young players who are able to play competently in the Championship, but Shackleton has emerged as one of the club’s stronger youth products. Bielsa has shown good faith in him over the past two seasons, so expect the Argentine to turn to Shackleton as and when he needs him throughout the remainder of the season.