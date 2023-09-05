Highlights Middlesbrough's slow start to the season has left them at the bottom of the Championship table, but they still have the potential to bounce back.

The signing of Lewis O'Brien is seen as a great addition by Boro fan pundit Dana Malt, who believes the midfielder is of high quality and fills a gap in their midfield.

O'Brien's all-action style and ability to carry the ball, coupled with Sam Greenwood's set-piece deliveries, could be a promising combination for Middlesbrough.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Not many football fans or pundits would have bet on Middlesbrough to be at the bottom of the Championship table going into the first international break - but that is exactly where the Teessiders are.

Despite not exactly being convincing in defence under Michael Carrick last season and their play-off campaign ending with a whimper against Coventry City, Boro were still expected to be strong in 2023-24 and they still might be.

Just one point from their opening five league fixtures though sees Carrick's side holding up the rest of the division as they continue to struggle following the departures of Chuba Akpom and loanees Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer, but a plethora of new players have arrived at the Riverside Stadium this summer.

Middlesbrough sign Lewis O'Brien

A few of those were late additions though in the summer transfer window, with one of them being particularly eye-catching.

Middlesbrough announced the signing on Thursday of Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien, who has plenty of Championship experience under his belt as a Huddersfield Town player for a few years.

Having found game-time hard to come by at the Tricky Trees though following his move last summer from the Terriers and also experiencing a failed deadline day move in January to Blackburn Rovers, O'Brien has signed for Boro on loan for the 2023-24 season after a short stint with MLS outfit D.C. United.

Is Lewis O'Brien a good signing for Middlesbrough?

They have made plenty of signings this summer, but FLW's Boro fan pundit Dana Malt believes that O'Brien could well and truly be the best of the lot - on paper at the very least.

"I think Lewis O'Brien is the best transfer we've made in the summer transfer window," Dana said when speaking to Football League World.

"Just in terms of pure player quality he is really very good and exactly the type of midfielder profile that we've been missing in recent years.

"The all-action, box to box midfield player that can carry the ball really well but also can get stuck in, in the tackle.

"He is also a foul magnet and I think that, coupled with the signing of Sam Greenwood could end up being a good combination if they're on the pitch at the same time because Greenwood has some very quality deliveries from corners, free-kicks and crosses.

"So, I am over the moon that we have been able to land Lewis O'Brien, a player that a couple of seasons ago I really envied Huddersfield fans being able to watch because I think he's really top quality.

"Obviously, his career has maybe hit a bit of a lull due to his situation at Forest and an illness he picked up and also them signing a lot of players and the competition being probably too much to force his way back through after recovering from said illness.

"But, I'm very happy that things have fallen quite nicely into place that we can say we've got Lewis O'Brien at Middlesbrough.

"I'm very excited to see him and really, really hoping that he can be a success and I do think he will be."