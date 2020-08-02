‘Over the moon’, ‘Huge’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Sunderland have completed the signing of Bailey Wright after his successful loan spell with the club in the previous season.

But this time it is 😜🇦🇺 🔙 BAILEY'S BACK!! — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 2, 2020

Even though the Australian international only played six times for the Black Cats, with injuries restricting him before the campaign was cut short, he made an immediate impact as the side kept five clean sheets during that period.

So, boss Phil Parkinson was desperate to bring the 28-year-old back and the club confirmed on their official site this afternoon that he has signed a two-year deal.

This is the latest signing the Wearside outfit have made, with former Millwall man Aiden O’Brien joining last week as well.

As you would expect, Wright’s arrival has pleased the Sunderland support who expect the defender, who can play as a centre-back or at right-back, to have a starring role in their promotion push.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…

Great news. Pleasantly surprised with our business thus far. Keep it coming (Gnanduillet 🤞) — Parker (@Parkersafc) August 2, 2020

Buzzing. Big signing as long as we can keep him fit. — Michael Bowers (@MichaelBowers15) August 2, 2020

Well now you're talking, a proper defender, welcome back Bailey Wright….the news really made me smile 😁 — Stephen John Elkerton (@john_elkerton) August 2, 2020

Huge. If we get a decent keeper in with Wright, Willis and Flanagan in a back 3 infront of him and pre season to get used to the system we might keep a few clean sheets. — Connor Moore (@ConnorMMedia) August 2, 2020

Over the moon with that signing. The owner could literally walk away and not invest in players so far he’s not, so some credit has to go to him! It’s going to be better financially for him if he does put a league winning side together, need 5 or 6 more to follow wright. — Hooley (@StuHooley) August 2, 2020

Good business, well done, feels very weird to actually say that — RossCheal (@RossCheal10) August 2, 2020

Yaass. That's done wonders for my mental health — A (@CoDurham) August 2, 2020