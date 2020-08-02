Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Over the moon’, ‘Huge’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Sunderland have completed the signing of Bailey Wright after his successful loan spell with the club in the previous season.

Even though the Australian international only played six times for the Black Cats, with injuries restricting him before the campaign was cut short, he made an immediate impact as the side kept five clean sheets during that period.

So, boss Phil Parkinson was desperate to bring the 28-year-old back and the club confirmed on their official site this afternoon that he has signed a two-year deal.

This is the latest signing the Wearside outfit have made, with former Millwall man Aiden O’Brien joining last week as well.

As you would expect, Wright’s arrival has pleased the Sunderland support who expect the defender, who can play as a centre-back or at right-back, to have a starring role in their promotion push.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


