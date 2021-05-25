‘Over the moon, ‘Best news’ – These Millwall fans react to player arrival

Millwall are up and running in the summer window now with Scott Malone their latest arrival at the club, with the player joining on a permanent basis.

Malone spent time on loan at The New Den last season with him having spent time at the club in the past and proved a welcome re-addition with the quality he brought with his left foot.

Indeed, he had a far better season than parent club Derby County who were fighting against relegation for the entire campaign and it looks as though he is going to be leaving Pride Park behind for a longer term now.

He’s going to join the Lions once his contract expires at Derby this summer and, naturally, fans have reacted to that on social media with them clearly rather pleased and excited that he is going to be renewing his stay in Bermondsey.

