Joel Piroe's move to Leeds United has caused understandable excitement throughout the Championship - which was helped by his debut goal vs Ipswich on Saturday.

The Whites secured the signing of the Dutchman last week in a £12 million move from Swansea, beating competition from Leicester and Southampton to secure his signature in what is seen as a statement signing for teams in the second-tier.

With 22 and 19 goals respectively in his last two seasons at Championship level, there is a lot of responsibility on Piroe's shoulders ahead of the upcoming campaign in which Leeds are looking to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

But Ali Maxwell, speaking to the Not The Top 20 podcast, believes that Piroe could even better that tally whilst playing under Daniel Farke - as Swansea had used him incorrectly at times under Russell Martin.

What has been said about Joel Piroe's move to Leeds United?

Speaking to the Not the Top 20 podcast, EFL expert Maxwell thinks that Swansea have been using Piroe wrong at times - and that he'll end up scoring even more at Leeds United as a result.

He said: “I’d be talking about redemption and this being the start of the season for Leeds. Joel Piroe is a big part of this. He signed on Friday and scored instantly. It means that he’s up and running for Leeds - and he’s scored the most goals in the Championship over the past two seasons for anybody who isn’t named Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“I like this signing for Leeds. I think it’s important, or at least worth knowing, what sort of player you are getting. I’m not convinced that everyone who would look at Piroe’s goal tally would instinctively get it right with him.

“Over a few seasons at Swansea, we’ve seen him playing in the sort of heavy goalscorer-burden No.9 role, needing to be that poacher type.

“He hasn’t looked highly comfortable. Where he has looked really happy is when he’s had someone playing in front of him - [Michael] Obafemi or [Liam] Cullen in particular. He’s more comfortable with the ball at his feet than with the ball being played in front of him.

“For me, seeing him go straight in and playing off the No. 9 in Georginio Rutter, that is fantastic in order to create space for Piroe.”

Could Joel Piroe win the Championship top goalscorer this season?

It's tough to call whether Piroe could be the top goalscorer in the second-tier this season. Other players in the past have included Mitrovic, Ivan Toney and more, who were considered somewhat 'runaway' contenders to secure the post.

But this season, there are a plethora of players who could claim that title. Of the three relegated sides, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Piroe are the main contenders. Without doubt, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy could well hit those heights by the end of the season - though their Leicester City futures remain in the balance until the window shuts.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Jon Rowe have had solid starts at Norwich City - and there may well be other players that join by the end of the window who could steal that title. One thing is for certain - Piroe will undoubtedly be in the conversation if he can stay fit from now until May, especially with Leeds likely to be one of the frontrunners for the campaign.