Former Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has defended the club’s recent transfer policy, as he predicted Josh Sargent to be the next big-money sale at Carrow Road.

Norwich City’s recent recruitment

It’s been a chaotic few years for the Canaries, with Webber having held a key role with the club before announcing his departure last year.

During his time with Norwich, there were plenty of highs and lows for Webber, who was initially lauded for the smart recruitment that brought the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki to the club as they helped the team to two promotions.

However, in the past few years, some have questioned the signings, but a lot of the summer additions have come good this season, as David Wagner’s side occupy the final play-off spot as it stands.

Stuart Webber makes Josh Sargent prediction

One of the key reasons for the promising current season is the form of Sargent, who has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances.

That has put the USA international on the radar of some Premier League clubs, with talk that Brentford and Wolves are monitoring him ahead of the summer window.

With Sargent having come in for criticism during his first two years in English football, this is quite the turnaround for the forward.

And, speaking to the Pink’Un, Webber tipped Sargent to command a big fee if he does move on, as he defended the work that has been done in the previous windows, and offered a bright outlook for the future.

“What I would say about recruitment is since Lee Dunn became head of recruitment (Sept 2021), which was after that summer Premier League window, I would challenge people to go other than Marquinhos name another failure? I’ll list them. Gabby Sara, Marcelino Nunez, Aaron Ramsey on loan. Isaac Hayden on loan, but he had his injuries.

"Then the following January, Marquinhos, yes it didn’t work out. Then last summer we signed Jack Stacey, free transfer, Shane Duffy, free transfer, Ashley Barnes, free transfer, Kellen Fisher, cheap. Borja Sainz, free transfer. Christian Fassnacht, who if people want to claim he is rubbish, has scored six league goals.

"I don’t think Emi had scored that many by this stage of his first season. I’m not comparing him to Buendia, by the way.

“If you want to go back to that summer window before the Premier League I think if Sargent goes now it's going to be over £20m, and that pays for all of them. Go back six years and the idea of us signing players direct from South America people would have laughed.

"Now we are miles ahead of other clubs in those markets because of the work we have done. Even if I look at the emerging talent market, since Mariela (Nisotaki, City's head of emerging talent) has taken over that, we have signed Vicente Reyes, Manu (Adegboyega) is doing great right now at Walsall, Fisher has come in and been a part of the first team squad.

"I feel since Lee took over there has been more hits than misses. He is top class but you are not going to get every one right. That applies to every club.”