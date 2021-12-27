Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Outstanding’, ‘What a player’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on midfielder after big win

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Sunderland moved up to second in the League One table after a convincing 3-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s side were dominant throughout, with goals from Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and a Ben Blythe own goal securing the comfortable win.

Whilst there were many standout players for the Black Cats, midfielder Dan Neil impressed once again. The 20-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the team this campaign, with his form even catching the eye of Premier League Burnley.

But, the youngster remains with Sunderland for now and he showed his class today, with his ability on the ball helping the visitors control the game.

As you would expect, the support were delighted with the impact of Neil, who they are enjoying watching blossom into a top midfield player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Neil's latest fine display from a section of the support on Twitter


