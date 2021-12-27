‘Outstanding’, ‘What a player’ – These Sunderland fans heap praise on midfielder after big win

Sunderland moved up to second in the League One table after a convincing 3-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s side were dominant throughout, with goals from Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and a Ben Blythe own goal securing the comfortable win.

Whilst there were many standout players for the Black Cats, midfielder Dan Neil impressed once again. The 20-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the team this campaign, with his form even catching the eye of Premier League Burnley.

But, the youngster remains with Sunderland for now and he showed his class today, with his ability on the ball helping the visitors control the game.

As you would expect, the support were delighted with the impact of Neil, who they are enjoying watching blossom into a top midfield player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Neil’s latest fine display from a section of the support on Twitter…

Great win today, glad to see Cirkin back. Neil was outstanding. Just keep up the good work lads! #safc — Joakim Nilsson (@jockenilsson22) December 27, 2021

How good is Dan Neil!!! What a player!! #SAFC — Alex Carlton (@alexecarlton) December 27, 2021

Neil and Pritchard have had the cigars out all game here. Class #safc — David Allison (@davidallison88) December 27, 2021

If we get rid of Neil in January I will cause a RIOT #SAFC — James Cawthorne (@JamesCawthorn13) December 27, 2021

Dan Neil has been simply majestic today. He has glided across the pitch past players like a gazelle #SAFC — Jack Fenwick (@JackFen) December 27, 2021

Pirlo would have had Dan Neil posters on his wall 😁 #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) December 27, 2021

They cant get near Neil today #SAFC — Ollie (@killermill3r) December 27, 2021