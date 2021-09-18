‘Outstanding’, ‘What a performance’ – These Sheffield United fans were delighted with one man’s contribution to 3-1 win at Hull City

John Egan played a starring role in Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Hull City earlier today.

The Republic of Ireland international nodded home from two Conor Hourihane corners in the second half for the Blades to cap a memorable victory. Egan lost Mallik Wilks in the area for both finishes and helped earn United’s second league win of the season as a result.

It is their first away victory under Slavisa Jokanovic as they continue to climb the table now unbeaten in five. The Tigers netted a consolation goal through Keane Lewis-Potter to end a team drought of nearly seven straight league games.

Egan matches his goal total from last season in just over ten minutes, Hull remain inside the relegation zone with concerns over Grant McCann’s credentials as a second tier level manager.

Morgan Gibbs-White was awarded Man of the Match despite the Egan brace after putting the opener on a plate for Billy Sharp. As one of the more high profile players the Blades kept hold of this summer Egan will be hoping that he can affect the scoreline on a regular basis as the season progresses.

With the fine margins in the Championship set piece goals can be vital and Jokanovic will be keen to capitalise on them moving forward.

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction to Egan’s performance on Twitter…

Outstanding egs ! UTB — Craig Platts (@platts_craig) September 18, 2021

John Egan running the gaff from set plays 🔥🔥 — Zak Brunt (@BruntZak) September 18, 2021

It's john Egan world we just live in it pic.twitter.com/Ux2Id26LoM — Richie (@Richie1889) September 18, 2021

what a header oof 🥵 — EL🇬🇧⚔️ (@Lazzers2) September 18, 2021

Best CB in the league — tom (@TJAsoria) September 18, 2021

What a performance from this man today. Superb in both defence and attack. — GreasyChipButty ⚔ (@GCB_app) September 18, 2021