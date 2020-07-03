‘Outstanding’ – West Brom eyeing transfer swoop for familiar face: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom reportedly have an interest in signing Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle according to a report from Peterborough Today.

It is also claimed that the Baggies are keen on signing Posh striker ivan Toney, but are also targeting a move for their former striker in the summer transfer window.

Gayle has struggled for consistent game time this season with Newcastle, and has made just 16 appearances in all competitions this term for the Magpies.

But he has previously shown with West Brom that he’s a striker with real quality, having scored 24 goals in 41 appearances for the Baggies last season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Would Gayle be a good signing for West Brom in the summer though?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

This will spark the usual Gayle debate.

Yes, he’s great at Championship level but is he good enough to score the goals you need in the Premier League?

Obviously, he’ll be familiar with much of the set-up at West Brom and that would help him settle in but I do wonder whether they’d be better off trying to get a more proven forward in for next season.

Newcastle look like they want rid of him anyway, so in that sense a deal could be easy to do but he’ll have to prove himself capable in the top flight as Albion’s survival hopes could well depend on it.

George Harbey:

This would be a good signing, but only if they stay in the Championship beyond this season.

Gayle is an outstanding striker at Championship level if he stays fit, and if West Brom stay down this season, then he’d certainly fire in the goals to help them win promotion next season.

But I think a lot of people fancy Albion’s chances of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, and they need a proven goalscorer to help fire in the goals to help them stay in the top-flight and secure their status for years to come.

I’m not sure Gayle is that man as he has never really been prolific in the Premier League, but if he stays fit and fits into Bilic’s style of play, then there’s no reason to suggest why he can’t be a success.

Ned Holmes:

I can’t say I’m wholly convinced by this one, if I’m honest.

If the Baggies are a Championship side next season then I think signing Gayle would be an excellent move.

He’s a proven goalscorer at that level and has fired in goals for West Brom in the second tier in previous seasons.

In the Premier League, however, I’d question whether he is the man you want leading the line week in, week out.

I’m not convinced he is a prolific top-flight striker and that’s surely what the Baggies will be looking for.

That said, West Brom need to revamp their forward line this summer so if Gayle is brought in alongside other strikers it could be a smart move.