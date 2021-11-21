‘Outstanding’, ‘Unbelievable today’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react as defender shines in West Brom win

Huddersfield Town claimed a crucial, confidence-boosting win yesterday afternoon as they secured a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasers West Bromwich Albion.

A victory that would have been particularly sweet against former star man Karlan Grant, Daniel Sinani’s sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, hitting back early and responding well to their setback against Cardiff City before the international break.

With these three points in the bag, Carlos Corberan’s side have re-established themselves as serious top-six hopefuls and continued their impressive run of form at home, winning 19 points from a possible 27 at the John Smith’s Stadium this term and giving them the platform to sustain their surprising promotion push.

One key component in their victory against the Baggies was their solid defence, with Matty Pearson and Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill playing their part in keeping their fourth clean sheet in eight league games as two of the Terriers’ most shrewd signings of the summer.

However, one particular that received heavy praise was their central defensive partner in former France youth international Naby Sarr, who has been kept out of the starting 11 at times this term by Tom Lees.

Being an unused substitute in Corberan’s side’s last three matches before this tie and coming up against the likes of ex-Terrier Grant, Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana, this was a tough task for the 28-year-old.

But he stood up to the task well and with this, we take a look at a selection of Huddersfield fans’ social media reaction to his performance.

Naby Sarr, ladies and gentlemen. The king of the centre halves. 👑 #htafc — Matthew Burton (@MatthewCBurton) November 20, 2021

Great three points for Town in a really hard fought contest against a strong West Brom side. What a difference it makes having a solid defence. Pearson was excellent today, but Sarr slotted in alongside him and put in a very commanding performance. Real team effort today #HTAFC — Nick Shackleton (@NickShackleton) November 20, 2021

Has Sarr taken Grant out of his back pocket yet? #htafc — Paul (@Paul65224004) November 20, 2021

Quite the win that against a top 6 cert without some key players! Crowd superb second half when the players needed it. Sarr unbelievable as was this man ⏬ O Brien 🔥 too. Had no right to win that with the squads and budgets but we've got big hearts and work ethic now!! #HTAFC pic.twitter.com/LYUKHaaAwB — Richard Kosmala (@RichardKosmala) November 20, 2021

What a result and what a performance by naby sarr #htafc #utt — Ryan Brewster (@RazzerBrew17) November 20, 2021

Naby Sarr had an excellent game today #htafc — Dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dylan__htafc) November 20, 2021

Outstanding today — Graeme Walton (@GraemeWalton7) November 20, 2021

Can only agree. Was solid. — Iain MCMLXXVIII (@FarTooChilled) November 20, 2021