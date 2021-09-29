Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Outstanding’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to Charlton Athletic result

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s comprehensive 4-1 away win at Charlton Athletic last night. 

Ian Evatt’s men were at their scintillating best on Tuesday evening in the capital, with goals from Dapo Afolayan, Kieran Lee (2) and Antoni Sarcevic capping what was a fine away performance by the Trotters.

The result now sees the Lancashire side occupying seventh place as their good start to their Sky Bet League One campaign continues following their promotion during the previous season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton Wanderers faithful to react to the victory in South London, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result on the road.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Bolton once again showed that they really mean business under Evatt and his staff this season.


