‘Outstanding’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to Charlton Athletic result

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s comprehensive 4-1 away win at Charlton Athletic last night.

Ian Evatt’s men were at their scintillating best on Tuesday evening in the capital, with goals from Dapo Afolayan, Kieran Lee (2) and Antoni Sarcevic capping what was a fine away performance by the Trotters.

The result now sees the Lancashire side occupying seventh place as their good start to their Sky Bet League One campaign continues following their promotion during the previous season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton Wanderers faithful to react to the victory in South London, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result on the road.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Bolton once again showed that they really mean business under Evatt and his staff this season.

OMG that was brilliant in the end, certainly last 5 mins of 1st half & whole of 2nd half!! — Ginny Hadfield (@Sophthecatsmum) September 28, 2021

Ooo sharon do you know what its worth ian evatt is the best on earth — Blayze (@Blayzearmitage) September 28, 2021

Outstanding result, we need to start putting a few more of them and we’ll be right in the mix, please keep Lee in, an absolute Rolls Royce of a midfielder — Richard Atherton (@rmabolton) September 28, 2021

Gethin played a blinder tonight — Will🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@blastoffhtown) September 28, 2021

Outstanding second half get in x — MarcusBurton (@Burton15Marcus) September 28, 2021

Decent, much more like it — online villain (@DomLivsey) September 28, 2021

Amazing second half!!!!! — jake howard (@jakehoward19) September 28, 2021

i love you so much you wonderful lot — snow 🌨️ (@mydarlingwillne) September 28, 2021

What a result. Well played boys — Joseph (@NotYourArageJoe) September 28, 2021

Unbelievable 👏😍🤩🤍 — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Samsbwfc) September 28, 2021