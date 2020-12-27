‘Outstanding’, ‘Turning into some player’ – Many Swansea fans react to 26-y/o’s display v QPR

Swansea City simply don’t look like losing at the moment, and they took all three points back to South Wales from London on Boxing Day as Queens Park Rangers were the latest to feel their wrath.

An out-of-sorts R’s were always going to be vulnerable against a side as in-form as the Swans, and they were put to the sword in clinical fashion.

Goals from strike partnership Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe secured a 2-0 win for Steve Cooper’s men, who now have three victories in their last four games – all by the same scoreline.

That result has moved the team up to 2nd in the Championship, and considering they spent little money in the summer to strengthen their squad, Cooper is doing a remarkable job in his first senior managerial role.

The likes of Jake Bidwell and Ryan Bennett have slotted into the team comfortably, and with Ghana international Ayew in the side they will always be a threat.

But the one man that is starring at the moment is Lowe, who netted the second of Swansea’s goals against QPR and now has four in as many games.

The 26-year-old was a summer acquisition from relegated Wigan Athletic, and at just £600,000 he is more than paying his transfer fee back already.

Lowe was lacking an end product at first when he arrived at the Liberty Stadium, but the natural winger has now found his feet as an out-and-out striker and both he and Swansea are reaping the rewards.

Their fans cannot get enough of him at the moment – check out their best reactions to his goal from yesterday below!

Jamal Lowe!!! Bang in form — James Francisco Felton (@james_felton1) December 26, 2020

Confidence JAMAL LOWE SHOULD BE ILLEGAL — Elis 🇧🇷 (@NiftyNordfeldt) December 26, 2020

jamal lowe turning into some player man — jack jenkins🦢 (@scfcJenkins) December 26, 2020

Jamal Lowe is flying😍 — Aaron Rees (@Aaron__Rees) December 26, 2020

Another goal for Jamal Lowe. He is absolutely on fire atm. If we buy a striker, I can only imagine we move to a back 4 because Jamal deserves to play. Him with confidence should be illegal. Merry Christmas x — oli 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcoli) December 26, 2020

I think Jamal Lowe has finally hit his stride this season. No longer just an aberration for a few games, he’s been stellar for a good bit now. Happy to see it! #Swans #QPRvSWA — Brian (@TheAverageBrian) December 26, 2020

Jamal Lowe has been absolutely outstanding again today, that performance at Cardiff has turned him into a new player. — tom 🦢 (@scfcthomas) December 26, 2020

Jamal Lowe is fantastic. Thanks for helping his confidence skyrocket. Cardiff, nice one — KB (@potassium_boron) December 26, 2020