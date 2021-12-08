Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Outstanding’, ‘Tremendous’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on 25-y/o after draw at Portsmouth

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten run in the league to eleven games as they drew 0-0 at Portsmouth last night, with keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell starring for Darren Moore’s side.

The Owls knew they would face a tough game against a Pompey side that had won four on the bounce going into the fixture, and that proved to be the case.

Whilst they were competitive throughout and had moments of their own, Peacock-Farrell was the reason they left Fratton Park with a point, as he made several fine stops to preserve his clean sheet.

The stopper also stood firm as Pompey put Wednesday under serious pressure in the final 20 minutes after Massimo Luongo was sent off.

So, it was a good point for Moore’s men and the fans appreciated the effort of the players and the quality shown by the Northern Ireland international who hasn’t always convinced in goal this season.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14

The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls?

Here we look at some of the reaction to Peacock-Farrell’s performance from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Outstanding’, ‘Tremendous’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on 25-y/o after draw at Portsmouth

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: