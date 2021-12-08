‘Outstanding’, ‘Tremendous’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on 25-y/o after draw at Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten run in the league to eleven games as they drew 0-0 at Portsmouth last night, with keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell starring for Darren Moore’s side.

This man tonight ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CMnXfC46hi — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 7, 2021

The Owls knew they would face a tough game against a Pompey side that had won four on the bounce going into the fixture, and that proved to be the case.

Whilst they were competitive throughout and had moments of their own, Peacock-Farrell was the reason they left Fratton Park with a point, as he made several fine stops to preserve his clean sheet.

The stopper also stood firm as Pompey put Wednesday under serious pressure in the final 20 minutes after Massimo Luongo was sent off.

So, it was a good point for Moore’s men and the fans appreciated the effort of the players and the quality shown by the Northern Ireland international who hasn’t always convinced in goal this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Peacock-Farrell’s performance from Twitter…

Absolutely outstanding! 💙 🦉💙 🦉 — Helen Wilce (@hwilce) December 7, 2021

Take a bow lad, outstanding tonight with some unbelievable saves — Alan Wood (@AlanWood007) December 7, 2021

Tremendous effort tonight from the lad! — Ian Corbridge (@owlsdream1991) December 7, 2021

Let’s be honest, he’s owed us that — hillsborough (@jevonowl) December 7, 2021

What a man x — Wednesday (@TillWednesday) December 7, 2021