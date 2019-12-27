Connect with us

‘Outstanding’, ‘The difference’ – These Stoke City fans heap praise on experienced man following vital win

Stoke City are out of the relegation zone after beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at the bet365 Stadium yesterday.

That doesn’t tell the whole story though, with the Potters win coming courtesy of two stoppage time goals in what was a memorable finish for the Staffordshire outfit.

Whilst that might suggest a fortunate victory for Michael O’Neill’s men, the reality is that they were dominant throughout and fully merited the three points.

And, a key reasons for that was the performance of Ryan Shawcross at the back. The club captain has missed most of the season after suffering a serious injury in the summer and his return against Luton earlier this month was cut short after just 15 minutes.

However, he got through the whole game against the Owls and was a commanding figure, with his leadership skills also helping Stoke as they battled back.

The display of the long-serving centre-back delighted the support and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter about Shawcross…


