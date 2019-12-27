‘Outstanding’, ‘The difference’ – These Stoke City fans heap praise on experienced man following vital win

Stoke City are out of the relegation zone after beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at the bet365 Stadium yesterday.

That doesn’t tell the whole story though, with the Potters win coming courtesy of two stoppage time goals in what was a memorable finish for the Staffordshire outfit.

Whilst that might suggest a fortunate victory for Michael O’Neill’s men, the reality is that they were dominant throughout and fully merited the three points.

And, a key reasons for that was the performance of Ryan Shawcross at the back. The club captain has missed most of the season after suffering a serious injury in the summer and his return against Luton earlier this month was cut short after just 15 minutes.

However, he got through the whole game against the Owls and was a commanding figure, with his leadership skills also helping Stoke as they battled back.

The display of the long-serving centre-back delighted the support and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter about Shawcross…

Ryan Shawcross❤️how many fans have wrote him off & wanted him gone over last few years. Prob the same people who are now saying what a player he is🤥

Always say, be careful what you wish for. Saw it with Whelan & Walters when everyone wanted them gone 🔴⚪️#scfc #leader #legend — Dan Hyde (@DanHyde8) December 26, 2019

Best Christmas present ever getting Shawcross back on the pitch 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ #captainleaderlegend #SCFC — Richard Williams (@richwilliams96) December 26, 2019

Ryan Shawcross, that is all #scfc — Ben Locke (@BenL1981) December 26, 2019

So many positives today Showed character and fighting attitude

Shawcross made us seem stronger at the back

Crowd got behind the lads for first time in ages at home

3 valuable points

McCLean improving every game Negatives too but enough of those#SCFC #StokeCity #StayingUp — Utch Stokie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🇺🇸🏈 (@UtchStokie) December 26, 2019