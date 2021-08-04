‘Outstanding’, ‘Taking us up’ – Many Preston North End fans react to latest transfer arrival

After a long summer of waiting, Preston North End have finally got their hands on Daniel Iversen once again.

The Lilywhites had to wait until Leicester City’s goalkeepers arrived back from their holidays after extended stays at EURO 2020, but a deal was seemingly always in the bag and it has now been confirmed that Iversen will be returning to Deepdale for the whole 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old was drafted in during the January transfer window as a replacement for Declan Rudd, who suffered a season-ending knee injury and Iversen himself was rescued from a stint at Belgian side OH Leuven, which he spent the majority of on the bench.

Despite North End losing 10 times in Iversen’s 23 appearances, the Dane was incredibly impressive in-between the sticks, and it was mainly his shot-stopping abilities that trumped everything else and without Iversen the Lilywhites could have lost more games than they did.

He ended the season with nine clean sheets and was in the running for the club’s Player of the Season after just half a campaign played, although the award in the end went to Ryan Ledson.

Despite there already being a competent goalkeeper at the club in Declan Rudd, there’s delight amongst supporters that Iversen has re-joined from the Foxes.

Best keeper in the championship!! — Ian Cowell (@polish2016) August 4, 2021

Excellent news. Welcome back Dan! 🧤 — Paul Valentine 🔶 (@iampav) August 4, 2021

brilliant signing🤙🏼 — Adam schorah (@schorah_adam) August 4, 2021

Danish whites taking us up https://t.co/D0qcujPw9i — thavid (@thavid_) August 4, 2021

Outstanding. Best keeper in the league. https://t.co/BjXjMMVtIQ — Tom Coulston (@tom_coulston) August 4, 2021

Delighted it's been confirmed. This lad is the real deal and I'm very much looking forward to seeing him in person. #pnefc https://t.co/l4zn0AUNUV — John (@catterallwhite) August 4, 2021

Unreal at this level https://t.co/KKSl7ckjnX — AJ (@AJPNEFC) August 4, 2021

At last a bit of positive news, great signing #pnefc https://t.co/50EcXH5PfX — Jonathan Kenyon (@redface77) August 4, 2021