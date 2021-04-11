‘Outstanding’, ‘Taking us back to the Premier League’ – Many Swansea City fans react to performance of ace in Millwall win

A number of Swansea City supporters have been hailing Jamal Lowe following his excellent performance during their vital 3-0 win against Millwall on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side headed into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways in the Championship, with the Swans having lost their last four games without scoring a single goal. That had seen them drop away from the automatic promotion race and also left them looking over their shoulders. However, against Millwall they were back to their best and produced a brilliant display.

Lowe was instrumental in the win for Swansea, with the forward managing to defy his own personal lack of form in front of goal by firing in two excellent finishes in the second period. It was a performance that showed how good he can be when he is at his best and how crucial he could be for Cooper’s side if they can get the right sort of service into him.

The 26-year-old was heavily involved for Swansea with 48 touches of the ball and he fired in three attempts on goal, two of which found the back of the net (Sofascore). While he was also fouled on three occasions which shows how much Millwall struggled to get to grips with him at times. It is the type of performance Lowe now needs to display on a consistent basis.

Many Swansea fans were quick to hail Lowe’s resurgence and return to form against Millwall, with one fan remarking that his form could be set to take them back to the Premier League.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Jamal Lowe has been outstanding. Hopefully this will give him some much needed confidence. — Adrian Thomas 🎗💜 (@AdrianT11747327) April 10, 2021

confident jamal lowe is the best player in the world — ♔ (@jackwilliams14_) April 10, 2021

Crazy how confident Jamal Lowe becomes after scoring for the first time in ages. Seen it against Cardiff and Millwall now. — Ben Church (@JackArmy_) April 10, 2021

Today’s game has shown that Jamal Lowe is a really good player and can bring the goods when he is given the service — Joseph Knoyle 🦢🦢 (@JoeKnoyle) April 10, 2021

Jamal Lowe with his work rate today is silencing everyone and proving why he’s in this team. So happy for him 🦢🦢 — Callum Davies (@SCFC_Callum) April 10, 2021

Jamal Lowe taking us back to the Premier League 🤩🤩 — SwanseaCityJacks (@SwanseaFC_Jacks) April 10, 2021

Jamal Lowe never doubted him🥶🥶 — Tom (@tlimebear) April 10, 2021