‘Outstanding’, ‘Superb’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about one man after Bournemouth draw

Nottingham Forest held promotion-battling Bournemouth to a goalless draw at the City Ground today and many fans have been raving about the performance of Joe Worrall.

Chris Hughton’s side have now gone four games unbeaten, which has helped them move five places and five points above the bottom three.

They hosted a Bournemouth side fresh off the back of a 2-0 victory against Burnley in midweek and did well to keep their attacking options quiet.

Worrall was wearing the captain’s armband for the game against the Cherries and proved a key man for Hughton’s side.

Forest have been much improved defensively since the 24-year-old returned from injury and the City Ground faithful will no doubt have been thrilled to hold onto the defender in January despite links with a Premier League move.

He proved his quality today, winning 66% of his aerial duels, making three clearances, three interceptions, and blocking one shot, as well as finishing the game with 84% pass accuracy (Sofascore).

Are you Nottingham Forest mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Reds quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Forest lost out in the EFL Cup before even starting the league campaign - who were they defeated by? Birmingham Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday Middlesbrough

Worrall’s display has not gone unnoticed among Forest fans, with many taking to Twitter to rave about the centre-back.

Read their reaction here:

I’d be very surprised if Joe Worrall is a Nottingham Forest player next season. Unreal again. #nffc — Josh Amess (@jma_01) February 13, 2021

As for individuals, Figs keeps proving me wrong & Worrall was immense. Cafu probably showing he's not a long term partner for Garner – be good to get Yates back to sit alongside JG. Knocky our best attacking outlet today, always wanted to get at their defenders #NFFC — Matt (@trainfanmatt) February 13, 2021

Totally agree Worrall was brilliant should stay captain #NFFC — Mike O'Cain (@mikeocain) February 13, 2021

Love Joe Worrall Forest thru and thru ,would love to see him at the club for years and years but think he will be sold in the Summer #nffc pic.twitter.com/Cu0HkPNlaC — Carl Aldred (@carl_aldred) February 13, 2021

I hope Worrall never ever leaves Forest..but it depends on where the Club ends up next few years as Worrall has to look after his own career. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) February 13, 2021

Just a bit of ambition and risk taking would have been nice. Fresh legs would have brought that. Worrall superb. #nffc — Martyn Earl (@martynearl) February 13, 2021

Not too many chances created by #NFFC but very organised and a good point against a strong side for the Championship. Worrall superb and Garner is a very tidy and productive CM 🙌🏻 — Jonno Bell (@JonnoBell) February 13, 2021

Very good point that is. Worrall outstanding and credit to Figs and Samba who have come in for lots of criticism (deserved) but have been solid last few games. Up the super reds #nffc — Luke (@lukeyboy1865) February 13, 2021