‘Outstanding’, ‘Superb’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about one man after Bournemouth draw

8 mins ago

Nottingham Forest held promotion-battling Bournemouth to a goalless draw at the City Ground today and many fans have been raving about the performance of Joe Worrall. 

Chris Hughton’s side have now gone four games unbeaten, which has helped them move five places and five points above the bottom three.

They hosted a Bournemouth side fresh off the back of a 2-0 victory against Burnley in midweek and did well to keep their attacking options quiet.

Worrall was wearing the captain’s armband for the game against the Cherries and proved a key man for Hughton’s side.

Forest have been much improved defensively since the 24-year-old returned from injury and the City Ground faithful will no doubt have been thrilled to hold onto the defender in January despite links with a Premier League move.

He proved his quality today, winning 66% of his aerial duels, making three clearances, three interceptions, and blocking one shot, as well as finishing the game with 84% pass accuracy (Sofascore).

Worrall’s display has not gone unnoticed among Forest fans, with many taking to Twitter to rave about the centre-back.

Read their reaction here:


