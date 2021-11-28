‘Outstanding’, ‘ran that midfield’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to player’s starring performance during 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough secured their first victory in the Chris Wilder era on Saturday, with the Teessiders recording a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town.

A first half brace from Duncan Watmore fired the visitors into a commanding 2-0 lead in what was a near-perfect first 45 minutes.

Middlesborough defended resolutely in the second half to restrict an improved Huddersfield side in the second half, with an Onel Hernandez own goal halving the deficit in second half stoppage time.

Starting with a defeat and a loss under Wilder, Middlesbrough managed to secure the first three points for their new manager, with yet another positive display.

Enjoying another great performance in the middle of midfield, Jonny Howson yet again starred for the visitors.

In the first half, Howson was central to Boro’s control and sheer dominance.

He was tenacious and clever out of possession to win the ball back, whilst he was quick and decisive when he had the ball at his feet.

The midfielder has formed an excellent partnership with Matt Crooks so far this season, with the pair keeping Martin Payero out of the side at present.

Here, we take a look at how Middlesbrough fans reacted to yet another Jonny Howson special against the Terriers yesterday afternoon…

Howson was class today Watmore was clinical as well. I’d have said Crooks but it’s common knowledge that he’s gonna drop a blinder almost every game. — Kai 😼 (@kaiirwinUTB) November 27, 2021

Howson was unreal — Phil Robson (@philrobson84) November 28, 2021

Whatmore, Crooks and Howson were all equally excellent. A great team performance. — Grayzo (@MartinG61048133) November 28, 2021

Crooksy and Howson ran that midfield today absolute ballers — LIAM 🇦🇷 (@Sm0ggs) November 27, 2021

Howson was outstanding… best performance of his this year. — Ted (@EdMuir8) November 27, 2021

Howson was incredible today. Not getting excited but Tony Kroos has just bid on his match worn shirt on eBay. @ToniKroos — Danny (@DannyB2710) November 27, 2021

He was class today like! — Jenni (@jenniboro) November 27, 2021