‘Outstanding,’ ‘Quality’ – Many Fulham fans laud performance of key player in Peterborough win

A number of Fulham supporters were blown away by the performance of goalkeeper Marek Rodak as they secure another vital win away at Peterborough United on Saturday.

Marco Silva’s side went into the game looking to extend their winning run in the Championship to six games and potentially put some more daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

They were able to do that with more of a resilient performance than the one they delivered at Blackburn in mid-week.

Rodak had to bide his time for a chance to impress Silva this season in the Championship following the summer arrival of Paulo Gazzaniga, but the Slovak stopper has now started the last six games in the league during which time he has now recorded an impressive five clean sheets.

Against Peterborough, Rodak was in fine form to help Fulham grind out their win with the keeper on hand to make five saves, three of which were crucial ones that came from efforts inside the penalty area from the hosts.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1) Which country did Clint Dempsey play for? USA England Scotland Angola

Many Fulham fans were insisting that Rodak has to be considered now amongst the very best goalkeepers in the division and praised him for his impact on the side.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Mom quality 3 outstanding saves today — Gary Millar (@Garymillar19) November 6, 2021

Hes so easily the best keeper in this league and better than at least 5 current PL keepers and will only improve with experience https://t.co/EsimFcIdXa — eddie (@noteddieffc) November 6, 2021

Rodak is our number 1! No debate and a travesty he didn’t start the season as first choice #FFC ⚫️⚪️ — Ryan B (@ryan_b86) November 6, 2021

6️⃣ Games

5️⃣ Clean Sheets

1️⃣ Goal conceded Some keeper, Marek Rodak. #ffc — Sönke (@kingscrossed) November 6, 2021

Rodak is MOTM, no question. We won, and not every game is going to be amazing but every victory comes with the same number of points. #FulhamFC #FFC — Andy McMahon (@dciandy) November 6, 2021

We would have lost the game if not for Rodak. MOTM for me. #FFC — E. Zat (@DoubleeZat) November 6, 2021

4 clean sheets from 5 games for Rodak no? Don't underestimate that. Feel so much more confident with him in goal #ffc — Ella (@Ellaaa__) November 3, 2021