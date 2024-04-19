Leif Davis is set to be a transfer target for West Ham this summer.

According to Give Me Sport, the Hammers are keeping tabs on the Ipswich Town defender ahead of the upcoming window.

The full-back has taken the jump up to the Championship in his stride this year, playing a crucial role in the Tractor Boys’ rise to a promotion challenge.

The Suffolk outfit is fighting for back-to-back promotions, having come up from League One last year.

Davis has contributed 17 assists and two goals from his 41 appearances in the Championship, with Kieran McKenna’s side sitting top of the table (all stats from Fbref).

Leif Davis stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.05 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.05 Shots 0.74 Assists 0.43 Expected assists (xAG) 0.27 npxG + xAG 0.32 Shot-creating actions 4.93

Carlton Palmer makes Leif Davis transfer claim

Carlton Palmer expects Davis to remain with Ipswich if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

He has dismissed concerns over the 24-year-old’s defensive capabilities, likening him to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“It is reported that West Ham are preparing to make a bid for Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis,” Palmer told FLW.

“Leif Davis has been outstanding for Ipswich Town this season.

“He's been absolutely outstanding.

“It's a difficult one because West Ham are a fantastic club and David Moyes is a fantastic manager, but this will be back-to-back promotions if Ipswich secure that, and it's a three horse race between Ipswich, Leeds and Leicester City for the automatic spots.

“They'll definitely be in the playoffs and, should Ipswich Town get promoted, I think it's going to be very difficult [for West Ham to sign him].

“I mean, he's 24 years-old, is very, very attack-minded, 20 assists from left-back and has netted twice.

“People talk about his defensive abilities.

“I understand that it is a concern, but what you've got to look at is not just his defensive abilities.

“The fact is, he is so good going forward.

“Like Trent Alexander-Arnold, people talk about what he can't do but, really, people should focus on what he can do.

“He’s an outstanding young left-back and I think he'd be a magnificent signing for West Ham, but I really can't see this happening if Ipswich return to the Premier League.

“I think Ipswich have the funds, the club has the funds, the Chairman has the funds to keep him and I think he'll firmly still be at Ipswich Town, if and when Ipswich Town get back to the Premier League.”

Leif Davis transfer cost

Davis signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2022 from current promotion rivals Leeds United in a deal worth a reported £1 million.

He contributed three goals and 14 assists as the club gained promotion to the Championship last year with a second place finish.

Ipswich have not been in the Premier League since 2002, but are in the mix for a place in the top flight.

McKenna’s side end the season with games against Hull City, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town.

Davis is Premier League ready

Ipswich’s promotion challenge will surely determine his future, as another year in the Championship could sway him towards an exit from Portman Road.

However, it is difficult to see him departing the club if they earn a top flight place.

Davis is ready for the step up to the Premier League, having been so impressive in the Championship this year.

West Ham would be an exciting potential side to join if he is to leave Ipswich, but his focus for now will surely just be on helping McKenna’s team win their final three games and secure promotion.