‘Outstanding’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving 28-year-old’s recent display in win over Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland picked up an important three points, in their bid to win promotion from League One under the management of Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over promotion-chasing rivals Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light, with Charlie Wyke playing a starring role in the win.

The Sunderland forward netted all four goals for Johnson’s side, which means that they now move up to seventh in the League One table, with 19 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Wyke now has 21 goals to his name in all competitions this season, and will be hoping he can continue to build on this strong performance on Saturday.

Sunderland have since moved ahead of Charlton Athletic in the table, and will fancy their chances of keeping the pressure on the teams above them in the third-tier standings.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to react to Wyke’s impressive display in the win over Doncaster Rovers.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke are class — George Ollier 🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@SAFCGeorge6) February 13, 2021

He's the best in the world yano — Matty Lowerson (@MJL_SAFC) February 13, 2021

I love that man — Kyle 🔴⚪️🇫🇷 (@KyleSAFC_) February 13, 2021

Wyke for England — 🇫🇷Liam🇫🇷 (@DiamondSAFC) February 13, 2021

Now keep this form for a couple of weeks! — luukvangendt (@luukvangendt) February 13, 2021

CLASS BY WYKE — KevPLB (@Kevin45836600) February 13, 2021

McGeady with what I’d honestly describe as the best individual performance from a Sunderland player that I’ve ever seen today. Regardless of division. Wyke outstanding too. #SAFC — Matt (@SAFCMatt98) February 13, 2021

Much needed 3 points. Brilliant first half! Tempo slowed 2nd half and fullbacks are a worry as ever but it’s not too often we enjoy a convincing win! McGeady, O’Nein, Wyke brilliant today! #safc #HawayTheLads — Mark Savage (@mksavage73) February 13, 2021

Fantastic today @SunderlandAFC Mcgeady, Wyke and Burge special mentions!! Absolutely class. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #safc — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔴⚪️ (@Leech27Tom) February 13, 2021

Wyke and Mcgeady has been fantastic 🔥🔥🔥#safc — Liam95 (@Liam9517) February 13, 2021

#AskDanny Is Wyke on the ballon d’or shortlist? — Nathan (@SAFCNathann) February 13, 2021

I can't remember a player turning his #SAFC career around the same way Wyke has. — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) February 13, 2021