‘Outstanding’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving 28-year-old’s recent display in win over Doncaster Rovers

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sunderland picked up an important three points, in their bid to win promotion from League One under the management of Lee Johnson. 

The Black Cats ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over promotion-chasing rivals Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light, with Charlie Wyke playing a starring role in the win.

The Sunderland forward netted all four goals for Johnson’s side, which means that they now move up to seventh in the League One table, with 19 matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Wyke now has 21 goals to his name in all competitions this season, and will be hoping he can continue to build on this strong performance on Saturday.

Sunderland have since moved ahead of Charlton Athletic in the table, and will fancy their chances of keeping the pressure on the teams above them in the third-tier standings.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to react to Wyke’s impressive display in the win over Doncaster Rovers.

