‘Outstanding’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to defender’s recent display in draw with Blackburn Rovers

Published

7 mins ago

on

Stoke City earned a point on Saturday, as they held Blackburn Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park. 

The Potters took the lead in this one after 38 minutes, when Nick Powell headed home from Jordan Thompson’s cross to give Michael O’Neill’s side the ideal start.

The home side responded in the second-half though, as John Buckley tapped from close-range to bring the scores level on the day.

James Chester was shown a straight red card with 11 minutes remaining of the contest, as he brought down Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong when clean through on goal.

But Stoke battled hard in the closing stages of the game, and earned a point, which means they now sit eighth in the Championship after 24 matches this term.

One player that made his debut for the Potters was Rhys Norrington-Davies, with the defender seemingly making a good impression on the club’s supporters in this one.

Norrington-Davies signed on loan from Sheffield United, after being recalled by the Blades from fellow Championship side Luton Town earlier this month.

Plenty of Stoke City fans took to social media to respond to the defender’s recent social post, after the Potters earned a point on their travels.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


