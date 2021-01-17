‘Outstanding’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to defender’s recent display in draw with Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City earned a point on Saturday, as they held Blackburn Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

The Potters took the lead in this one after 38 minutes, when Nick Powell headed home from Jordan Thompson’s cross to give Michael O’Neill’s side the ideal start.

The home side responded in the second-half though, as John Buckley tapped from close-range to bring the scores level on the day.

James Chester was shown a straight red card with 11 minutes remaining of the contest, as he brought down Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong when clean through on goal.

But Stoke battled hard in the closing stages of the game, and earned a point, which means they now sit eighth in the Championship after 24 matches this term.

One player that made his debut for the Potters was Rhys Norrington-Davies, with the defender seemingly making a good impression on the club’s supporters in this one.

Norrington-Davies signed on loan from Sheffield United, after being recalled by the Blades from fellow Championship side Luton Town earlier this month.

Plenty of Stoke City fans took to social media to respond to the defender’s recent social post, after the Potters earned a point on their travels.

Finally got a good lb 🤩 you better sign a permanently — SCFC_Reece (@ScfcReece) January 16, 2021

Some player — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) January 16, 2021

You really made a difference Rhys. Thank you 👏 — Christopher Daplyn (@ChrisDaplyn) January 16, 2021

Man of the match today. Made a massive difference to how we've played recently. ⚪🔴⚪🔴 — Mark Cotton (@MarkCot42061496) January 16, 2021

Excellent start to your Stoke career. Keep grounded and work hard. — Tim (@taddison64) January 16, 2021

Thought u were our best player today maybe with Powell. Excellent player!! — James Mcdirty (@james_mcdirty) January 16, 2021

Great debut Rhys. Long may those performances continue 👏👏👏👏 — potter007 (@potter0075) January 16, 2021

Great debut. Welcome!!!!! — Mike Bolton (@billynbolton) January 16, 2021

You were outstanding today Rhys 👏 — Marc Scarratt (@stokiemarc) January 17, 2021

Well played today Rhys. Great debut mate. Carry on playing like that and all Stoke fans will love you mate 👍🏼 — Wayne Thomas (Tommo)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿STOKE CITY FC (@WTommoSCFC) January 16, 2021