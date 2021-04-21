‘Outstanding’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are loving this player’s recent showing v Carlisle United

Bolton Wanderers picked up an important three points in their battle to win promotion into League One, as they beat Carlisle United 1-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Eoin Doyle scored the only goal of the game after 28 minutes, and Ian Evatt’s side held on to run out narrow winners on the day.

That wins means that the Trotters are now sat third in the League Two table, and are just four points adrift of league-leaders Cambridge United, as they head into their final three matches of this year’s campaign.

One player that played his part in the win was Dapo Afolayan, with the winger playing 72 minutes of the game against Carlisle.

Afolayan is currently on loan with the Trotters from Premier League side West Ham, and was delighted with his team’s performance, before turning his attention to their next match at the weekend.

Proud of the performance tonight! Looking forward to a massive game on Saturday 💙 @OfficialBWFC — Dapo Afolayan (@dapo_afolayan) April 20, 2021

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Afolayan’s performance on the night, with a number of supporters pleading with him to stay with the club beyond this season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

quality tonight dapo👏🏼 — colbie (@colbiebwfc77) April 20, 2021

You were immense tonight and glad the gaffer pulled you off: the way they kept fouling you it was only a matter of time before you suffered an injury. We need you on Saturday in this scintillating form. Making us all proud Dapo, thank you. — Tony Partington (@BWFCJOEandSAM) April 20, 2021

Put pen to paper Dapo🤍 — Omair Sadiq (@omairsadiq9) April 20, 2021

You were superb mate, can't actually believe that pen wasn't given! — CeramicsFerguson (@CeramicsFergus1) April 21, 2021

Well done tonite Dapo Saturday is a massive game — Carlmacguffie (@Carlmacguffie1) April 20, 2021

You had a phenomenal game last night and was a pleasure to watch — phil (@phillipg21) April 21, 2021

You were brilliant today Dapo 👏 — Abid (@ab1d03) April 20, 2021

Outstanding performance today — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) April 20, 2021

Sign that contract lad — lee durkin (@upthewhites1) April 20, 2021

What a performance today Dapo 👏 — Alex (@Suddyyy) April 20, 2021