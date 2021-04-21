Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Outstanding’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are loving this player’s recent showing v Carlisle United

Bolton Wanderers picked up an important three points in their battle to win promotion into League One, as they beat Carlisle United 1-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium. 

Eoin Doyle scored the only goal of the game after 28 minutes, and Ian Evatt’s side held on to run out narrow winners on the day.

That wins means that the Trotters are now sat third in the League Two table, and are just four points adrift of league-leaders Cambridge United, as they head into their final three matches of this year’s campaign.

One player that played his part in the win was Dapo Afolayan, with the winger playing 72 minutes of the game against Carlisle.

Afolayan is currently on loan with the Trotters from Premier League side West Ham, and was delighted with his team’s performance, before turning his attention to their next match at the weekend.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Afolayan’s performance on the night, with a number of supporters pleading with him to stay with the club beyond this season.

