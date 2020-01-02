Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Outstanding’, ‘Please stay’ – Many Stoke City fans react to Tyrese Campbell’s message

Published

1 min ago

on

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Tyrese Campbell’s post after the club’s stunning 5-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The forward, whose current deal with the Potters is set to expire later this year, fired in a brace for his side as they sealed a vital three points on their travels.

Sam Vokes gave Stoke the lead in the 15th minute of the clash after being teed up by Nick Powell.

The Potters then went close to doubling their advantage as Powell fired over when well-placed.

Following the break, Huddersfield equalised via a powerful header from Steve Mounie before an own-goal from Danny Batth allowed the hosts to go in front.

Undeterred by this setback, Stoke levelled up proceedings in the 57th minute as Powell converted Campbell’s cross.

Campbell then gave his side the lead with a superb lobbed effort before effectively sealing victory by drilling past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Lee Gregory added some gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time by curling home a fifth for Stoke.

After the clash, Campbell tweeted: “No better way to start the year!

“2 goals, and assist and 3 points!!

“Genius team performance.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Stoke quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Tom Soares had a forgettable time with Stoke City but where is he now?

Upon seeing the forward’s post, many Stoke fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Outstanding’, ‘Please stay’ – Many Stoke City fans react to Tyrese Campbell’s message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: