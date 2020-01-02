‘Outstanding’, ‘Please stay’ – Many Stoke City fans react to Tyrese Campbell’s message

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Tyrese Campbell’s post after the club’s stunning 5-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The forward, whose current deal with the Potters is set to expire later this year, fired in a brace for his side as they sealed a vital three points on their travels.

Sam Vokes gave Stoke the lead in the 15th minute of the clash after being teed up by Nick Powell.

The Potters then went close to doubling their advantage as Powell fired over when well-placed.

Following the break, Huddersfield equalised via a powerful header from Steve Mounie before an own-goal from Danny Batth allowed the hosts to go in front.

Undeterred by this setback, Stoke levelled up proceedings in the 57th minute as Powell converted Campbell’s cross.

Campbell then gave his side the lead with a superb lobbed effort before effectively sealing victory by drilling past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Lee Gregory added some gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time by curling home a fifth for Stoke.

After the clash, Campbell tweeted: “No better way to start the year!

“2 goals, and assist and 3 points!!

“Genius team performance.”

Upon seeing the forward’s post, many Stoke fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

You were outstanding. That assist for Powell is what we've been missing. Ince would've checked back on his left and the attack would've broken down. Not to mention how well you tooknyour goals, top quality finishing by the best finisher in our squad — Dazza (@RaiderNylon) January 1, 2020

Two cracking finishes too – superb start to the new year — Matt Turner (@mmattface) January 1, 2020

Keep it going then now 👍🏻 — Uneducated Caveman 😂 (@Bobtastic6) January 1, 2020

Absolutely brilliant from you today that’s why we need to keep you at the club and in the starting 11 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — aaron millington (@alportaz) January 1, 2020

Excellent today Tyrese, keep up the good work 👏👏🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Wayne Adams (@Wayne_adams83) January 1, 2020

Top quality finishing fella. Keep working hard and you'll have a fantastic career. — peter sutton (@greenhoff) January 1, 2020

Lovely goals, great comeback. — Tim (@taddison64) January 2, 2020

Unbelievable mate 🥳 — Cav⛄️ (@_StokeCav) January 1, 2020

Immense today !! — Nigel Postings (@nigelpostings) January 1, 2020

Go on Tyrese. A natural finisher who is only going to get better. Get a new contract signed son we need you 🙏 — Jordan (@JDSCFC) January 1, 2020

Again Tyrese you were the difference pace and power please stay — Kevin Till (@KevinTill5) January 1, 2020