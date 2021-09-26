‘Outstanding’, ‘No one better in the league’ – Many Sheffield United fans pick out display from key ace in Derby win

A number of Sheffield United supporters were left highly impressed by the performance of Oliver Norwood following the Blades’ 1-0 win against Derby County on Saturday.

United headed into the game aiming to keep their recent upturn in form going and secure a third win in their last four Championship matches.

A meeting with a Derby side that had slipped to the foot of the table after a turbulent week saw them deducted 12 points for entering into administration seemed to be a real chance for them secure another vital win.

However, the Blades made hard work of the victory and had to grind it out thanks to a very late goal by Billy Sharp, who converted from the spot in the 89th minute of the game.

Norwood was very important for Sheffield United in terms of helping them secure all three points.

The midfielder was heavily involved with the build-up play, and he had 70 touches of the ball as well as making two key passes and maintaining 85% passing accuracy.

Many United fans were quick to praise him for his performance against Derby and suggested that when he performs like that he is amongst the best in the league.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

There is no one better in the league than Norwood, when pings passes like he has today. #twitterblades — Luke Hurding (@LukeHurding) September 25, 2021

Shocked with Norwood coming off out of all our midfield he's been brilliant this afternoon dictating the pace #twitterblades — SUFCTALK (@SUFCTALK1) September 25, 2021

Best players today; Norwood and Sharp (again). Osborn, Davies, Egan also did well. Was always going to be a tight game against that defence when we aren't moving it quick enough #sufc #twitterblades — Tom Hardy (@hardytm2009) September 25, 2021

Norwood was fantastic today 🎯 #twitterblades — Chris J R Wood (@CJRWood) September 25, 2021

Norwood best player on pitch — John Wright (@jigstar77) September 25, 2021

Norwood was outstanding — Shaun Whitehead (@Cudge58) September 25, 2021

Thought Norwood was immense today — Keir foster (@KeirFoster) September 25, 2021

Norwood was outstanding — thorpe red lion (@blades1234567) September 25, 2021