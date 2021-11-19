‘Outstanding news’, ‘Simon Sadler you legend’ – Many Blackpool fans react to exciting contract update

Blackpool have had a fantastic start to life back in the second tier of English football – and head coach Neil Critchley has been rewarded for his efforts.

The Seasiders had not been in the Championship since the year 2015 when they were still under the ruling of the Oyston family, but under Simon Sadler’s ownership they made it back up via the play-offs last season.

It was Critchley’s first full season in the job after arriving in March 2020 – just before COVID-19 spread like wildfire and brought and end to the 2019-20 season.

It would be fair to say that the ex-Liverpool under-23 manager endured a ropey start to last season as the Tangerines were in the relegation zone after six matches but climbed up to mid-table by the halfway mark.

And after a run of just two defeats in their last 22 league encounters they made the play-offs, where they got past Oxford and Lincoln.

They currently sit in 10th position in the Championship and just a point outside of the top six, which has got fans increasingly excited that a sudden return to the top flight could potentially be on the cards.

It’s clear to see that Critchley is getting the best out of a largely inexperienced squad at Championship level and as Football League World exclusively reported earlier in the week, the club hierarchy were keen to tie the 43-year-old down to a fresh contract.

Critchley has committed to the club until the summer of 2026 and as expected it has drawn a positive response from Blackpool fans on social media.

