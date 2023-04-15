Middlesbrough picked up an impressive 5-1 win over Norwich City last night in the Sky Bet Championship, moving back up to third in the table and putting an end to a three-game winless run.

Michael Carrick's side have managed to put a hint of pressure back onto Sheffield United in the race for the automatic promotion as a result of that, with a performance that was difficult not to take note of.

How did Middlesbrough 5-1 Norwich unfold?

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for Boro in a first-half that had no fewer than five of the game's six goals.

Hayden Hackney doubled Boro's lead and Cameron Archer made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute. Josh Sargent pulled a goal back for Norwich minutes later, yet poor Norwich defending allowed Archer to smash home a second in the sixth minute of first-half injury time.

Chuba Akpom struck his customary goal in the second-half, as Boro strolled to a 5-1 victory.

There were a number of impressive performances within Carrick's squad, none more so that's Alex Mowatt, who replaced the injured Ramsey on 26 minutes.

Mowatt, who has started just eight games for Boro since signing on loan from West Brom, provided the assist for Archer's first goal with a well weighted pass and was involved in the build-up to Akpom's goal, winning possession with a crunching tackle:

