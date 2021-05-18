A number of Swansea City supporters have been heaping praise on the performance of defender Marc Guehi following the Swans’ vital 1-0 win at Barnsley in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Steve Cooper’s side managed to secure themselves a vital lead to take back to the Liberty Stadium with them for the second leg. That was achieved thanks to a combination of an excellent defensive performance and also the quality that was found in the final third by Andre Ayew for the only goal of the game during the opening 45 minutes.

Swansea were asked to do plenty of defending in the second period as Barnsley threw everything at them to try and get back on level terms. However, the Tykes were frustrated in their efforts by Freddie Woodman’s saves and also by the performance of Guehi, who was commanding and helped to contain the threat of the talented Daryl Dike for most of the game.

Guehi managed to show real maturity and was always in the right position to clear any danger that came into the penalty area. While he was also excellent in his positioning throughout the game and ensured that he was always alive to any runs in behind that Dike or one of Barnsley’s other forward players like to make to stretch opponents.

Many Swansea fans were quick to hail the defender’s performances following the win with them believing he was instrumental to them taking a lead into the second leg.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Guehi was brilliant but Woodman MOTM for me. One of his best performances in a swans shirt — Rhys Luc SCFC (@SwansandStuff) May 17, 2021

Daryl Dike Met his match tonight. Guehi & Cabango bullied him ⚽️🦢 — Robert (@chipprob) May 17, 2021

Cabango and Guehi outstanding tonight, solid at the back. And Woodman pulled off some class saves. Onto Saturday 🦢…. — Meghan (@meghankroles) May 17, 2021

Woodman brilliant tonight! That Ayew goal was lovely too. Cabango and Guehi great as well. On to Saturday now! #Swans — Jeff (@jeff_parrot) May 17, 2021

Woodman was absolutely class tonight. So we’re Guehi and Cabango — ryan 🦢 (@RLSCFC) May 17, 2021

Cabango, Guehi and Woodman outstanding tonight. Great result, go again on Saturday!🦢 — Ciaran Llewelyn (@CiaranLlewelyn) May 17, 2021

Unbelievable performances from Ben and Guehi! — Andrew Berry (@BerryBoy1983) May 17, 2021