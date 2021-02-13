‘Outstanding’ – Many Preston North End fans react to player’s performance vs Blackburn

A number of Preston North End supporters have been heaping praise onto the performance of Ched Evans following the Lilywhites’ 2-1 win at local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

Alex Neil’s side headed into the game looking to get back to winning ways after two successive defeats against struggling Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United. The Lilywhites managed to produce a much-improved performance and delivered a tactically strong display especially in the first half as they came away with an important victory.

One player who was instrumental in the win at Blackburn was Evans, with the 32-year-old managing to hold the ball up really well for the Lilywhites and helping them to get up the pitch on the counter-attack. The forward was also able to lead the press from the front as they prevented the hosts from getting into their usual passing rhythm in the first half in particular.

Evans managed to win nine duels and also made two tackles and one interception, whilst also having 43 touches of the ball throughout the game (Sofascore). Whilst he was not able to get on the score sheet and did not really have many presentable opportunities his hold-up play was instrumental in the win for Preston.

Many Preston fans were keen to heap praise on the forward for his display at Blackburn with one fan suggesting this performance showed he has the qualities that they had been lacking before his arrival.

Here we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

