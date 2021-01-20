‘Outstanding’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions tonight, as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough at the City Ground.

The Reds have won their last three games, and recorded a positive 3-1 victory over Millwall at the weekend.

Chris Hughton will now be urging his players to make it two wins in the space of five days tonight, as Middlesbrough travel to the City Ground.

After a hugely positive display at the weekend, Hughton has chosen not to make any changes to his side.

Alex Mighten, Cafu and Sammy Ameobi keep their place in attack behind Lewis Grabban, with places on the bench for Anthony Knockaert and Lyle Taylor.

The same back-four takes to the pitch, too, with Joe Worrall partnering Scott McKenna in central defence.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the starting line-up ahead of tonight’s clash…

