Brentford

‘Outstanding,’ ‘Joy to watch’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to performance of ‘baller’ vs Brentford

Published

9 mins ago

on

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been hailing the performance of midfielder James Garner following the Reds’ 1-1 draw away against promotion-chasing Brentford.

The Reds headed into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after going five matches without a win in the Championship following their 2-0 defeat at home to Norwich City in midweek. Chris Hughton’s side delivered an improved display and managed to recover well from falling behind in the first half and managed to frustrate their opponents.

One player who was instrumental to the good work that Hughton’s side were able to do against Brentford was Garner. The midfielder was able to get on the ball and dictate the play at times, especially at the start of the second half as he helped to get Forest back in the game. It was a display that once again highlighted his quality and potential and he was even handed the armband late on.

Garner managed to make two tackles and two interceptions and was heavily involved with 66 touches of the ball and managed to maintain an 83% passing accuracy (Sofascore). The midfielder also managed to complete two successful dribbles and win five duels (Sofascore). It was a complete all-round display from the talented Manchester United loanee.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were quick to praise the qualities that Garner has been bringing to the side and been suggesting that he is a level above what they have within the rest of their squad at the moment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


