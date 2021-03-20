‘Outstanding,’ ‘Joy to watch’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to performance of ‘baller’ vs Brentford

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been hailing the performance of midfielder James Garner following the Reds’ 1-1 draw away against promotion-chasing Brentford.

The Reds headed into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after going five matches without a win in the Championship following their 2-0 defeat at home to Norwich City in midweek. Chris Hughton’s side delivered an improved display and managed to recover well from falling behind in the first half and managed to frustrate their opponents.

One player who was instrumental to the good work that Hughton’s side were able to do against Brentford was Garner. The midfielder was able to get on the ball and dictate the play at times, especially at the start of the second half as he helped to get Forest back in the game. It was a display that once again highlighted his quality and potential and he was even handed the armband late on.

Garner managed to make two tackles and two interceptions and was heavily involved with 66 touches of the ball and managed to maintain an 83% passing accuracy (Sofascore). The midfielder also managed to complete two successful dribbles and win five duels (Sofascore). It was a complete all-round display from the talented Manchester United loanee.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were quick to praise the qualities that Garner has been bringing to the side and been suggesting that he is a level above what they have within the rest of their squad at the moment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Please tell me we have the opportunity to have a full season long loan for Garner next season – absolute baller! #nffc — Chris (@NiN0_UK) March 20, 2021

Just how good is James garner #nffc — mackenzie (@maccalewis__) March 20, 2021

Garner is just a real proper baller, head and tails better than all players on the pitch today #nffc — Gordon Rowland (@gordieboy67) March 20, 2021

Garner is some player, if we can get him back in a better team next year he’d be a hell of an acquisition. Looks a class above anyone on the pitch #NFFC — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) March 20, 2021

Joy to watch garner #nffc — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) March 20, 2021

Really enjoy watching Garner play. Some lovely intelligent passes. His vision and awareness👌🤩 #nffc — Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) March 20, 2021

Garner is too intelligent for this team, levels above everyone else #nffc — Dunny 🤙 (@Dunnyyyyyyyy) March 20, 2021

James Garner will go far, so composed on the ball #nffc — Jason Driver (@JasonaDriver) March 20, 2021

Garner has been excellent this game. Fair play to him being given the armband after grabban going off #nffc — Liam Shearn (@supershearn) March 20, 2021

Garner man of the match for me today, kids been outstanding #NFFC — Sean (@Seanosurbrodem) March 20, 2021