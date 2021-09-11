Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Outstanding impact’ – Many QPR fans react to influential display from player in Reading comeback

Published

1 hour ago

on

A number of QPR supporters have heaped praise on Albert Adomah following his crucial impact off the bench as the Rs managed to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-3 draw at Reading.

QPR traveled to Reading aiming to secure another important three points and maintain their promising start to the season. However, the Rs endured a difficult afternoon against the Royals who managed to come back from 1-0 down early to take a 3-1 win thanks to John Swift’s hat-trick.

It looked like QPR were set to suffer their first league defeat of the season in the Championship, before Mark Warburton turned to his bench and brought on Adomah in the 72nd minute.

The experienced attacker proved to be an excellent player to have brought on in QPR’s circumstances at Reading. The 33-year-old managed to produce three accurate crosses and one key pass as he proved a real impact sub and helped the Rs pile pressure on their hosts.

That pressure ultimately paid off for QPR and they managed to get back into the game thanks to a debut effort from Andre Gray and then equalised through Stefan Johansen.

Many QPR fans were swift to hail Adomah for his impact from the bench and there was even one fan who suggested that he should now be being included in their starting line-up.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


