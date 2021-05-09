‘Outstanding’, ‘Immense’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving midfielder’s recent display in win over Luton Town

QPR rounded off an impressive second-half of the season in the Championship, as they ran out 3-1 winners over Luton Town on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Hoops took the lead through Charlie Austin, who scored his seventh goal of his loan spell with Mark Warburton’s side after 20 minutes.

The Hatters worked their way back into the game though, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalised for Nathan Jones’ side just two minutes before the half-time whistle.

Fulham loanee Stefan Johansen put QPR back in front in the second-half though, before Albert Adomah scored the home side’s third of the match to wrap up the three points.

Johansen has caught the eye with some strong performances in his loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops.

The midfielder took to Twitter following the win over Luton Town, and labelled it as a ‘pleasure’ to play for the club in this year’s campaign.

Great way to end the season! ⚪️🔵 its been a pleasure! Thanks to everyone @officialqpr ..the players, staff and most of all the fans for your support during these difficult times! https://t.co/ZMgxnLo49H — Stefan Johansen (@stefanjohansen) May 8, 2021

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Johansen’s loan spell with the club, with a number of them keen to see him stick around heading into the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Thanks for helping turn our season around, you have been immense since joining and like all R's fans we'd love to see you back next season in the hoops.. — philip riley (@philriley14) May 8, 2021

You have been superb for us and it would be great if you signed. Fulham clearly don’t rate you or would never have loaned you out, so come to QPR where you will be truly appreciated — Paul Gaines (@Gainesy66) May 8, 2021

STAY. PLEASE STAY. — iain morris (@iainkevanmorris) May 8, 2021

Hopefully see you next season Stefan but if not all the best for the future . It's been a pleasure to watch you . Reminded me of Ray Wilkins with some of your passing and play . — Steve Basterfield (@stevebaz10) May 8, 2021

See you in the hoops next season. You’ve been outstanding for us and a pleasure watching you play. — Jools (@Jools_Orca) May 8, 2021

Been absolute class for us and suit our style perfectly. Would love for you to stay but whatever happens enjoy your break. — Mark (@qupe75) May 8, 2021

And you have been a pleasure to watch. Thank you for the last 5 months – you’ve been nothing but class on and off the pitch and here’s hoping you want to continue that with us for next season and beyond. Hero. — Stevo (@Stevo_07) May 8, 2021

It’s been a pleasure and wonderful to watch you play for us Stefan. Watching you play for us with so much composure and confidence is just outstanding. I hope that you can stay on, but whatever happens, I wish you the very best 💙🤍. — Sim Jing Ying (@Simisatweeter) May 9, 2021

Please stay with us mate, you have been sensational — Eze Army (@GaryQprTreweke) May 8, 2021

We hope to see you back with us next season — Billy Rice (@dangerrice) May 8, 2021

Please sign permenant we love you so much been a amazing pleasure watching you please sign super stef please we love you mate !🤍💙🔵🔵🇳🇴 — freddie (@freddie67949280) May 8, 2021