Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW Social watch

‘Outstanding’, ‘Immense’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving midfielder’s recent display in win over Luton Town

Published

7 mins ago

on

QPR rounded off an impressive second-half of the season in the Championship, as they ran out 3-1 winners over Luton Town on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign. 

The Hoops took the lead through Charlie Austin, who scored his seventh goal of his loan spell with Mark Warburton’s side after 20 minutes.

The Hatters worked their way back into the game though, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalised for Nathan Jones’ side just two minutes before the half-time whistle.

Fulham loanee Stefan Johansen put QPR back in front in the second-half though, before Albert Adomah scored the home side’s third of the match to wrap up the three points.

Can you score full marks on this end of season QPR quiz?

1 of 22

Who did QPR face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season?

Johansen has caught the eye with some strong performances in his loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops.

The midfielder took to Twitter following the win over Luton Town, and labelled it as a ‘pleasure’ to play for the club in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Johansen’s loan spell with the club, with a number of them keen to see him stick around heading into the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Outstanding’, ‘Immense’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving midfielder’s recent display in win over Luton Town

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: