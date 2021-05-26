Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Outstanding’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving club’s recent announcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have announced that they have secured a conditional license to operate at a Category 1 Academy ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. 

The Reds have endured a frustrating season this term, with Chris Hughton’s side finishing 17th in the Championship table, after a poor run of results in the first-half of the season.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website after the announcement, Chairman Nicholas Randall labelled it as a ‘very important development’ for the Forest

“This is a very important development for the long-term future of the club. Category 1 status is the next step in developing more elite footballers.

“The club is extremely grateful to Mr Marinakis for his continued financial investments in the infrastructure of the club. It is the owner’s personal commitment to such strategic initiatives that has made this possible.

“This milestone is also a testament to the tireless work of Gary Brazil and the outstanding efforts of Chris McGuane, Andy Reid and many others.”

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to react to the news that the club secured a conditional license to operate at a Category 1 Academy for the upcoming season.

