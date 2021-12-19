‘Outstanding’, ‘Get that contract signed’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to player’s performance in Birmingham thrashing

Blackburn Rovers put even more pressure on the Championship’s top two with a resounding 4-0 victory against Birmingham City.

Ryan Nyambe’s cross was parried to John Buckley who opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Reda Khadra doubled the advantage seven minutes into the second half.

Ben Brereton Diaz then pushed Rovers into a three-goal lead from the penalty spot, after Matjia Sarkic brought down the Chilean international.

The 22-year-old then completed the scoring with 11 minutes to go when he headed home from no more than a yard away.

Victory for the hosts means that they are now just one point from the automatic promotion positions, as Bournemouth and West Brom dropped points once again.

One player who enjoyed another excellent game at right wing-back was Nyambe, with the energetic right-sided player proving to be a real handful.

Nyambe played a big role in the opening goal when his excellent first touch and enticing ball into the area allowed Buckley to tap in from close range.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if he is moving in the right direction to extend his stay at Ewood Park.

Here, we take a look at how Blackburn fans have reacted on Twitter to Nyambe’s performance yesterday afternoon…

