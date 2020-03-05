‘Outstanding’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to this player’s showing v Man City

Sheffield Wednesday exited the FA Cup at the fifth round stage, as they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at Hillsborough.

As expected, Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the game in terms of statistics, and saw the majority of the ball on Wednesday evening.

Sergio Aguero’s goal after 53 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the FA Cup holders progressed to the next round of the competition.

Garry Monk sprung a surprise in his team selection ahead of the game, as he opted to hand Joe Wildsmith a start in goal, as he replaced Cameron Dawson between the posts.

But Wildsmith certainly proved his doubters wrong as he kept out the Premier League giants on a number of occasions on the night.

This solid performance won’t have gone unnoticed by Garry Monk, and he could have a potential selection dilemma for the remainder of the season.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue praise for Wildsmith for his performance on the night against Manchester City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Murphy decent at times, Wildsmith much better then Dawson, Iorfa outstanding and arguably MOTM. Well done lads — Dylan (@dyIan_16) March 4, 2020

START WILDSMITH OR WE RIOT — Danny (@DannyHemstock) March 4, 2020

Wildsmith was outstanding tonight, he definitely needs to start on Saturday — Laura Davies (@laudavies19) March 4, 2020

Do not drop wildsmith #swfc — jack appleyard (@jack_swfx03) March 4, 2020

I would start wildsmith on saturday after tonight, give him chance #swfc — Asa Wilson (@AsaWilson19) March 4, 2020

Almost a perfect performance tonight with Wildsmith in net, surely got to start Saturday after the way he played tonight? #swfc — Charlotte Carter (@charcarter123) March 4, 2020

The positive tonight was Joe Wildsmith. WELL DONE. 👏🏻👏🏻 if Dawson is in goal we lose that 4-0. #swfc — Andrew Pass (@Pass4Andrew) March 4, 2020

Wildsmith>Dawson. End of story #Swfc — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) March 4, 2020

Well done Wednesday played with some passion n wanted to wear the shirt. Wildsmith was excellent tonight should be first choice sat.#swfc — Lisa (@lisahead4) March 4, 2020

If Wildsmith doesn’t start against Brentford on Saturday something’s up. He’s had a right game #swfc — Natalie Higgins (@NatalieAHiggins) March 4, 2020

