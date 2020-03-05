Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Outstanding’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to this player’s showing v Man City

Sheffield Wednesday exited the FA Cup at the fifth round stage, as they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at Hillsborough. 

As expected, Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the game in terms of statistics, and saw the majority of the ball on Wednesday evening.

Sergio Aguero’s goal after 53 minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the FA Cup holders progressed to the next round of the competition.

Garry Monk sprung a surprise in his team selection ahead of the game, as he opted to hand Joe Wildsmith a start in goal, as he replaced Cameron Dawson between the posts.

But Wildsmith certainly proved his doubters wrong as he kept out the Premier League giants on a number of occasions on the night.

This solid performance won’t have gone unnoticed by Garry Monk, and he could have a potential selection dilemma for the remainder of the season.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue praise for Wildsmith for his performance on the night against Manchester City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

